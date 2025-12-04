ECU Health Partners With Artisight to Bring Smart Hospital Technology to Eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ECU Health, a rural health system serving 29 counties in eastern North Carolina, has partnered with Artisight to introduce Smart Hospital technology across its facilities, starting with five hospitals and expanding to more in the coming year. This new platform will make telehealth services more efficient by expanding specialized care from ECU Health Medical Center to patients in ECU Health hospitals across eastern North Carolina and improve the experience for both patients and care teams.

The rollout will begin at ECU Health Bertie, Chowan, Roanoke-Chowan, Duplin and North Hospitals. While all locations will implement the telehealth platform, the specific services offered may differ. Examples include the following, among other services:

Tele Neuro

Tele ICU

Tele Observers

Artisight’s Smart Hospital Platform uses artificial intelligence (AI), cameras, microphones and other smart devices to help hospitals monitor and respond to what is happening in real time. It works with electronic health records (EHRs) to support care coordination and streamline workflows. Key features include:

AI-powered insights to improve patient care and hospital operations. For example, AI sensors can detect when at-risk patients attempt to get out of bed and automatically notify care teams, helping prevent injuries and improve response times.

Virtual nursing and monitoring to extend the reach of clinical staff.

With this technology, patients in rural areas can now receive specialized care from ECU Health Medical Center specialists without needing to travel. Through two-way video and audio, patients can speak directly with specialists while staying in their local hospital room, reducing transfers and delays in care. The platform also improves communication among care teams, speeds up decision-making and helps hospitals run more efficiently.

“ECU Health serves a geographic third of the state of North Carolina, with many patients living in remote rural communities throughout our 29-county region,” said Brian Floyd, ECU Health Chief Operating Officer. “Our commitment to building the national model for rural health care means finding new ways to remove barriers. This platform helps patients get high-quality specialty care close to home, without the need to travel. Through partnerships like this, we’re using technology to extend our reach and improve care across eastern North Carolina.”

By bringing together different technologies into one platform, ECU Health is expanding access to advanced care in rural communities. This reflects the health system’s commitment to innovation, equity and improving the well-being of the region.

“Hospital CIOs and nursing teams need solutions that can improve more than just one small part of their workflow,” said Dr. Andrew Gostine, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Artisight. “This is especially true in rural hospitals that must maximize limited resources to deliver care to patients in their communities. Our Smart Hospital Platform creates the infrastructure for the hospital of the future, where patients can access the highest quality care no matter where they lived and trusted AI tools are seamlessly integrated into clinicians’ workflows.”

Artisight’s platform has already shown strong results in hospitals across the country, helping teams discharge patients on time, reducing documentation time and giving nurses back valuable minutes during admissions and discharges.

About ECU Health

ECU Health is a mission-driven, 1,708-bed academic health care system serving more than 1.4 million people in 29 eastern North Carolina counties. The not-for-profit system is comprised of more than 14,000 team members, nine hospitals and a multi-specialty group practice with more than 1,100 providers in more than 180 locations. The flagship ECU Health Medical Center, a Level I Trauma Center, and ECU Health’s Maynard Children’s Hospital serve as the primary teaching hospitals for the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. ECU Health and the Brody School of Medicine share a combined academic mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina through patient care, education and research. For more information, visit ECUHealth.org.

About Artisight

Artisight transforms hospital operations with its Smart Hospital Platform, helping health systems reduce costs, improve efficiency and enhance patient care. Guided by deep clinical expertise and powered by NVIDIA GPUs, Artisight’s voice-activated sensors and computer vision technology enable real-time observation, virtual nursing and automated documentation directly in the EHR. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing workflows to reduce staff burden, accelerate patient throughput and improve safety. More than 400 hospitals across 30 health systems trust Artisight to deliver measurable results, including cutting patient falls by over 50%, reducing nurse turnover, and saving millions annually. Learn more at artisight.com.