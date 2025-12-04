Veritone and Armada Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Mission-Critical Edge Intelligence for Public Safety, National Security, and Live Events

IRVINE, Calif. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc., a global leader in enterprise AI and intelligent data workflows, and Armada, the hyperscaler for the edge, today announced a strategic partnership that unites the power of edge-based compute and sensing with enterprise-grade artificial intelligence to transform how public-sector agencies and commercial content owners capture, analyze, and monetize their data.

Together, Veritone and Armada will deliver the industry’s first fully integrated Edge-to-Enterprise Data Fabric, capable of ingesting high-volume audio, video, drone, and sensor streams in the field—even in disconnected environments—and transforming them into actionable intelligence, operational workflows, and monetizable digital assets in real time.

A Partnership Built for the Next Era of Intelligence

The collaboration pairs Armada Edge Platform (AEP)—including Galleon modular data centers—with Veritone’s aiWARE™ AI operating system, trusted across federal agencies, state and local law enforcement, major media companies, and global live-event producers.

The result: a unified offering that spans the full lifecycle of mission-critical data—from sensor capture, to AI-powered analytics, to secure dissemination, to long-term discovery and value realization.

“Armada extends the edge. Veritone turns that edge data into intelligence,” said Ryan Steelberg, President & CEO of Veritone. “Together, we are delivering a seamless pipeline from remote sensor capture to actionable insight and operational impact—whether for national security, public safety, or global live-event ecosystems.”

“At Armada, we bring compute and connectivity to the front lines,” said Dan Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of Armada. “Veritone enhances our offering by transforming raw edge data into immediate intelligence and enduring value. This partnership raises the bar for what agencies and enterprises can do with their data, especially in austere, contested, or high-velocity environments.”

Transforming Public Safety, National Security, and Intelligence Operations

For Federal and State & Local agencies, the joint offering creates a next-generation operational stack capable of:

Real-time situational awareness using drones, mobile sensors, body-worn cameras, and fixed infrastructure





using drones, mobile sensors, body-worn cameras, and fixed infrastructure Rapid intelligence generation via Veritone’s cognitive engines, object recognition, speech analysis, translation, and anomaly detection





via Veritone’s cognitive engines, object recognition, speech analysis, translation, and anomaly detection CJIS-aligned digital evidence workflows , including automated redaction, discovery, and case management





, including automated redaction, discovery, and case management Resilient field operations powered by AEP and Galleon modular data centers in disconnected or low-bandwidth environments





powered by AEP and Galleon modular data centers in disconnected or low-bandwidth environments Secure data governance spanning field, edge, cloud, and command-center environments

This combined capability helps shorten the path from incident to insight—from hours or days to minutes—and enhances officer safety, mission planning, and investigative throughput.

Revolutionizing Media, Entertainment, and Live Event Production

In commercial markets, the partnership enables broadcasters, content creators, sports leagues, live-event operators, and rights-holders to:

Capture drone, multi-camera, and sensor-rich content from any venue or outdoor location





Process and analyze high-bandwidth streams at the edge with ultra-low latency





Generate real-time highlights, metadata, translations, scene detection, and fan engagement insights





Automate asset management and distribution via Veritone’s Digital Media Hub





Unlock new monetization pathways—including micro-content licensing, data-driven fan activations, and tokenized media assets

Together, the companies bring a modern, end-to-end AI production pipeline that elevates creative workflows while opening new revenue channels for rights-holders.

Fueling the Emerging Data-Token Economy

Veritone and Armada will also explore edge-based data ingest and processing for cost effective data tokenization of real-world assets, allowing organizations to convert high-value audio, video, and sensor inputs into AI-ready digital tokens for long-term discovery, training-data licensing, and operational reuse.

This aligns with Veritone’s expanding VDR (Veritone Data Refinery) strategy and opens new pathways for commercial and federal agencies and enterprises to treat data as a renewable, monetizable digital asset class.

For more information, visit www.veritone.com and www.armada.ai.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise AI software and solutions. Powered by its aiWARE™ AI operating system, Veritone helps global brands, media companies, and public-sector agencies ingest, analyze, manage, and monetize their data. Veritone’s solutions power next-gen workflows in public safety, content intelligence, digital media, generative AI, and the emerging data-token economy. For more information, visit www.veritone.com.

About Armada

Armada is a full-stack edge infrastructure company delivering compute, storage, connectivity, and AI/ML capabilities to the most remote and rugged industrial environments on Earth. From energy to defense, Armada enables organizations to operate at the edge—without compromise.

