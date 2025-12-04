Fortem Technologies Partners with Southern States LLC to Protect U.S. Power Grid from Drone Threats

LINDON, Utah & HAMPTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortem Technologies, the global leader in airspace security and counter-drone solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Southern States LLC, a century-old leader in high-voltage switching and grid-resiliency technology. Together, the companies are equipping utilities with advanced, scalable solutions to detect, track, and respond to drone-related threats targeting critical grid infrastructure.

Southern States recently launched its Airspace Awareness product line, integrating Fortem’s TrueView™ radar, SkyDome® C2 software, and DroneHunter® F700 interceptors into a comprehensive suite tailored for the electric-power industry. This collaboration provides utilities with turnkey airspace awareness and proactive threat-mitigation capabilities, delivering a new frontier of grid protection that extends security beyond the fence line.

“Fortem’s technology adds a critical layer of situational awareness to our substation operational security suite,” said Patrick James, Director of Grid Security Solutions at Southern States. “This partnership empowers utilities to detect and respond to aerial threats before they can disrupt power delivery – helping our customers stay ahead of a fast-evolving risk landscape.”

The danger posed by drones to power infrastructure is no longer theoretical. In 2020, investigators identified the first known attempt to damage U.S. grid equipment using a modified unmanned aircraft system (UAS) near a Pennsylvania substation. More recently, federal authorities disrupted a plan to use explosive-laden drones to attack a power facility in Tennessee.

“Energy infrastructure has become a front line for drone-borne threats, whether in conflict zones overseas or recent plots here at home,” said Jon Gruen, CEO of Fortem Technologies. “Through this partnership, we’re making it easier for utilities to deploy proven, autonomous airspace-defense systems that integrate directly with the technologies they already rely on to keep the lights on.”

With more than a century of serving the power industry, Southern States brings trusted relationships and expertise to utilities nationwide. Utilities can now access Fortem’s AI-driven, field-validated counter-UAS platform, directly through Southern States’ Grid Security Solutions team. This partnership delivers unmatched, utility-grade airspace protection and resilience for electrical grids.

About Southern States, LLC

Founded in 1916, Southern States is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-voltage disconnect switches and a leading provider of next-generation grid-protection solutions. With over 100 patents, the company is recognized for its engineering excellence and commitment to advancing electric-power reliability worldwide. Learn more at southernstatesllc.com.

About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies he global leader in airspace security, delivering advanced solutions that protect against today’s autonomous aerial threats while enabling the safety of tomorrow’s advanced air mobility. Its AI-powered SkyDome® Family of Systems – combining TrueView™ sensors, command-and-control software, and autonomous DroneHunter® interceptors – defends military, government, and commercial operations worldwide from hostile or unauthorized drones. Fortem is the only company authorized to deploy a drone-on-drone kinetic interceptor in U.S. airspace, with technology validated in operational use across USA, Ukraine, the Middle East, and East Asia. Headquartered in Lindon, Utah, Fortem is privately held and backed by Lockheed Martin, DCVC, Toshiba, AE Industrial Partners, AIM13, Signia Venture Partners, and others. Learn more at fortemtech.com.