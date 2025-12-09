NEXT Healthcare Solutions Collaborates with Deacon Health to Streamline Value-Based Specialty Care Coordination

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deacon Health, a specialty care management provider, today announced it has partnered with NEXT Healthcare Solutions to enhance care coordination to improve outcomes and align with value-based care arrangements for their Medicare patients.

The relationship between Deacon Health and NEXT Healthcare Solutions, focuses on its accountable care organizations (ACOs): West Florida ACO, Central Florida ACO, and Space Coast ACO.

“At NEXT Healthcare Solutions, our mission is three-fold: enhance the patient’s care experience, improve health outcomes, and reduce Medicare expenditures. Deacon Health’s proven expertise in value-based specialty care will help us advance both patient outcomes and savings,” said Dr. Jayadeva Chowdappa, President and CEO of NEXT Healthcare Solutions. “Together we can deliver the high-quality care that our patients deserve.”

Since its founding in 2012, NEXT Healthcare Solutions has grown to oversee more than 140 practices and 700 practitioners, earning consistent recognition for performance and quality. The organization has generated an impressive $324.4 million in CMS savings and $181.3 million in Shared Savings, while maintaining a 95% quality score—a testament to its commitment to excellence.

Deacon Health partners with ACOs, hospitals, and payers to help specialty surgeons better coordinate care before and after surgery. Deacon Health also provides coordination of care focused on a conservative approach that seeks non-surgical care pathways when medically appropriate. Using evidence-based care plans and high-touch patient coordination, Deacon Health ensures the patient has the best possible journey. Deacon Health connects patients with the right care, the right provider, at the right time on that journey, ensuring positive patient outcomes while reducing unnecessary visits and costs.

“Healthcare providers across the country are contending with extraordinary challenges. They want to provide quality, compassionate care while also maintaining financial stability—a near impossible balance in the face of Medicare cuts, rising expenses, and new payment models,” said Kyle Cooksey, President and CEO at Deacon Health. “That’s why we’re proud to partner with organizations like NEXT Healthcare Solutions, helping them sustain the high level of care their patients deserve while managing these competing demands.”

“This partnership with NEXT Healthcare Solutions validates the market need Deacon Health is addressing and marks an important step forward in their growth, just 9 months after launch,” said Herb Fritch, founder and former CEO of HealthSpring. “Deacon helps healthcare organizations deliver better outcomes at scale, balancing patient well-being with financial sustainability. This collaboration is a clear sign that the future of healthcare lies in smarter, more connected care models."

For more information about Deacon Health, visit deaconhealth.com.

About Deacon Health

Deacon Health is a coordinated care solution provider for specialty care patient populations with a focus on polychronic specialty care. The company minimizes total cost of care while improving outcomes through precise, evidence-based care delivered through clinician-driven care and utilization management. Built on a proven, patented technology foundation that has a demonstrated ability to improve both patient outcomes and cost efficiency, Deacon Health is transforming the coordination, delivery, and connectivity of polychronic specialty care across the healthcare ecosystem. For more information, visit https://deaconhealth.com/.

NEXT Healthcare Solutions

NEXT Healthcare Solutions is a physician enablement organization that owns and operates MSSP, REACH ACOs, Medicare Advantage MSO, and Commercial VBC Contracts. NEXT Healthcare Solutions oversees over 140 practices and 700 practitioners, consistently achieving significant accolades and recognition since its inception in 2012. NEXT Healthcare Solutions cares for over 35,000 Medicare and 15,000 Commercial patients across California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, and Michigan. For more information, visit nexthealthcaresolutions.com.