Strategy and HCLTech Partner to Advance Data Analytics at Scale with AI-driven Solutions

TYSONS CORNER, Va. & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategy (Nasdaq: MSTR), the world's largest independent publicly traded enterprise analytics company (formerly MicroStrategy), and HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the global adoption and deployment of Strategy Mosaic, Strategy's AI-powered Universal Semantic Layer, for global enterprise clients.

As part of the collaboration, Strategy has named HCLTech a preferred enterprise solution and professional services partner. HCLTech will leverage its extensive consulting services and AI-intrinsic technology expertise alongside Strategy’s engineering team to offer global clients a comprehensive suite of solutions to integrate Strategy Mosaic into complex, multicloud environments at scale. This collaboration will bring together the professional services teams of HCLTech and Strategy’s engineering team to address the most demanding data environments through seamless and scalable delivery of Strategy Mosaic.

“HCLTech has consistently proven its technical thought leadership, reliability and flexibility, alongside an unwavering commitment to client success. We're looking forward to this strategic partnership, which is key to ensuring Strategy Mosaic can be rolled out seamlessly across the world’s largest, most complex organizations," said Ponna Arumugam, Chief Technology Officer, Strategy.

“Our collaboration with Strategy reflects a shared commitment to providing enterprises with flexible, enterprise-grade, AI-ready analytics solutions,” said Anil Ganjoo, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head of Telecom, Media, Publishing & Entertainment and Technology at HCLTech. “As Strategy continues its business growth journey, our professional services experience combined with our AI-led product engineering and cloud technologies will be able to seamlessly scale Strategy Mosaic and enable enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data.”

About Strategy

Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; Euro MTF: STRE) is the world’s first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We are a publicly traded company that has adopted Bitcoin as our primary treasury reserve asset. By using proceeds from equity and debt financings, as well as cash flows from our operations, we strategically accumulate Bitcoin and advocate for its role as digital capital. Our treasury strategy is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. In addition, we provide industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. We leverage our development capabilities to explore innovation in Bitcoin applications, integrating analytics expertise with our commitment to digital asset growth. We believe our combination of operational excellence, strategic Bitcoin reserve, and focus on technological innovation positions us as a leader in both the digital asset and enterprise analytics sectors, offering a unique opportunity for long-term value creation.

Strategy, Strategy Mosaic, and MicroStrategy are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information about Strategy, visit www.strategysoftware.com.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 226,600 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending September 2025 totaled $14.2 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.