Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TeamBest Global (TBG) companies and the International Society for Radiation Medicine & Molecular Imaging (ISRMMI), is urging closer collaboration with the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) to accelerate the adoption of theranostics and broaden treatment options for cancer patients worldwide.

TBG continues to strengthen partnerships across India to expand access to advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies and support a unified global effort to integrate theranostics into routine cancer care. Share

TBG has long been recognized for developing cost-effective, innovative technologies, and advanced theranostic solutions for diagnosing and treating cancer and vascular diseases. Best Cyclotron Systems, a TBG company, was established to produce a range of cyclotrons for creating radioisotopes used in medical diagnosis, research, and now treatment. It’s been a leader in manufacturing cyclotrons, radiology, and radiation therapy equipment for over 75 years. Cyclotrons offer a more efficient and significantly lower-cost alternative to reactors and linear accelerators for radioisotope production.

ISRMMI now highlights a new era of molecular imaging and theranostic innovation, including the promising field of Targeted Systemic Radiation Therapy. These approaches have the potential to improve clinical outcomes substantially while lowering the overall cost of care. ISRMMI and SNMMI were both founded with the mission of advancing these critical technologies and supporting global access to high-quality nuclear medicine.

Suthanthiran advocates that comprehensive, proactive, and preventative healthcare—spanning primary medical, dental, and eye care—combined with advanced treatment options like those developed for Best Cure medical centers, can reduce global mortality from all diseases up to 50%. This view is supported by studies published in The Lancet and reflects the expanding role of theranostics in modern oncology.

As theranostics gains prominence by uniting targeted diagnostic imaging with personalized radiopharmaceutical therapy, its application is expected to extend across a broader range of cancers. Countries with strong nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical capacity, such as India, are positioned to lead this transformative shift. With 1.5 billion citizens and a global network of highly trained physicians, India remains a major force in international medicine. Indo-American doctors constitute the second-largest group of practicing physicians in the U.S., underscoring India’s influence and expertise.

