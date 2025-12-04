Traefik Labs Joins HPE Unleash AI Partner Program to Deliver Sovereign AI Infrastructure with Triple Gate Security Architecture

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Traefik Labs today announced it has joined the HPE Unleash AI Partner Program, bringing its Triple Gate security architecture to HPE Private Cloud AI. Organizations can now deploy Traefik's AI Gateway, MCP Gateway, and API Gateway to deliver truly sovereign AI infrastructure with zero external dependencies—enabling complete offline capability for regulated industries.

Traefik Labs will leverage HPE Private Cloud AI, co-developed with NVIDIA as part of NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio, to deliver a sovereign AI runtime platform. The solution combines AI Gateway with NVIDIA NIM microservices for offline prompt filtering, MCP Gateway with Task-Based Access Control for agent governance, and API Gateway for backend microservices protection. The entire platform can operate with zero external dependencies, enabling intelligence, healthcare, and financial services organizations to deploy complete AI workloads on customer-controlled HPE infrastructure with NVIDIA Accelerated Computing.

The HPE Unleash AI Partner Program is a strategic ecosystem of innovative software providers working with HPE to deliver production-ready AI solutions. Traefik Labs brings its Triple Gate security architecture to HPE Private Cloud AI, enabling customers to deploy complete AI workloads with GPU-accelerated safety enforcement, declarative agent policies, and API management entirely on HPE infrastructure with zero external dependencies.

"The enterprise AI landscape is shifting from cloud-first to sovereignty-first, especially in regulated industries where architectural control isn't optional—it's existential," said Sudeep Goswami, CEO of Traefik Labs. "By combining Traefik's Triple Gate security architecture with HPE Private Cloud AI and NVIDIA AI infrastructure, we're delivering what traditional hyperscaler-dependent infrastructure cannot: the ability to run complete AI workloads entirely on customer-controlled infrastructure with the same security and governance controls across cloud, on-premises, or air-gapped environments."

Traefik Labs provides HPE customers with the Triple Gate security architecture:

Gate 1: AI Gateway - Deploy NVIDIA Nemotron Safety models for topic control, content safety, and jailbreak detection, packaged as NVIDIA NIM microservices on HPE infrastructure to filter malicious prompts and prevent jailbreak attempts before they reach models—with zero external dependencies

Gate 2: MCP Gateway - Enforce Task-Based Access Control for AI agents accessing enterprise systems (Salesforce, Oracle databases, Google Drive, Slack) through declarative policies that define exactly which tasks, tools, and transactions each agent can perform

Gate 3: API Gateway - Protect backend services with centralized credential management, rate limiting, TLS/mTLS enforcement, and DLP inspection across all APIs that agents ultimately call

Key Benefits:

True Sovereignty - Deploy complete AI workloads on HPE infrastructure with no external service dependencies, including air-gapped environments

- Deploy complete AI workloads on HPE infrastructure with no external service dependencies, including air-gapped environments Portable Governance - Define policies once in Git, deploy identically across cloud, on-premises, or HPE Private Cloud AI

- Define policies once in Git, deploy identically across cloud, on-premises, or HPE Private Cloud AI Unified Security - Manage all three security layers through a single declarative platform instead of fragmented point solutions

“Through the HPE Unleash AI Partner Program, we’re bringing together trusted innovators like Traefik Labs to help enterprises confidently operationalize AI, securely,” said Robin Braun, Vice President, AI Business Development for Hybrid Cloud at HPE. “Organizations today face a wide spectrum of security and compliance requirements. Our focus is on making it easier for companies to meet their security and governance objectives—whatever they may be—while still unlocking the full potential of AI.”

As part of the Unleash AI Partner Program, Traefik Labs has also joined the new GreenLake Marketplace, where customers can easily find leading software solutions that work seamlessly with their HPE infrastructure and connect directly with partners to streamline their software purchasing and license management.

About Traefik Labs. Traefik Labs provides sovereign AI runtime infrastructure combining AI Gateway, MCP Gateway, and API Gateway into a single declarative platform. With over 3.4 billion downloads and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Traefik delivers enterprise-grade security for cloud-native applications and AI workloads. The company partners with NVIDIA, HPE, Oracle, SUSE, and Nutanix to deliver solutions for regulated industries requiring true AI sovereignty.