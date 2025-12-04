Zurich U.S. Extend 30-Year Collaboration with Insurity, Advancing Cloud-based Policy Administration and Bureau Managed Services

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced the continued and expanded collaboration with Zurich Insurance in the United States, one of the largest insurance providers in the country. For more than 30 years, Zurich U.S. has leveraged Insurity’s Policy Decisions platform for full life cycle, end-to-end policy administration for its core, highly regulated lines, including auto, general liability, workers’ compensation, and property insurance. Now, with the platform fully integrated with Circ Bureau Managed Services and hosted within the Insurity Cloud, Zurich is further enhancing its ability to deliver accurate, compliant and efficient insurance solutions, enabling faster response to regulatory changes and improved customer service.

This milestone marks more than thirty years of collaboration, underscoring Zurich’s continued trust in Insurity’s technology, domain expertise, and track record of transforming complex operations into scalable, cloud-ready solutions. Since successfully migrating to the Insurity Cloud in 2023, Zurich has realized measurable gains in performance and scalability, establishing a seamless foundation for modernization across its core systems.

“We’re proud to celebrate over thirty years of collaboration with Zurich in the United States,” said Sylvester Mathis III, Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Insurance Officer at Insurity. “Zurich’s long-term confidence in Policy Decisions and our Circ Bureau Managed Services speaks to the strength of our relationship. This next chapter builds on decades of shared success, combining innovation, data-driven policy management, and cloud-powered performance to help Zurich stay ahead in a competitive market.”

With Policy Decisions and Circ Bureau Managed Services fully integrated within the Insurity Cloud, Zurich benefits from an advanced, secure, and scalable policy administration ecosystem. This environment supports end-to-end automation, continuous bureau content compliance, and more agile product development, all while allowing Zurich to focus on delivering outstanding customer value.

“Our relationship with Insurity goes back more than 30 years, starting with a DOS-based system and evolving alongside new technologies to today’s cloud-based platform,” said Madhu Ramamurthy, Chief Information Officer at Zurich North America. “Insurity’s Policy Decisions and Bureau Managed Services support our core business lines, helping us stay accurate, compliant and efficient in a highly regulated market. While Zurich sets the standard for reliability and customer service, working with Insurity makes it easier for us to keep things running smoothly and respond quickly to changes. This collaboration is part of why we’ve been able to deliver consistent value to our customers for decades, and we look forward to building on that foundation in the years ahead.”

With this extension, Zurich and Insurity have established a strong foundation for potential future innovation, enabling both organizations to explore new technologies and solutions that enhance underwriting and policy management as the industry evolves.

To learn more about Insurity and Zurich’s collaboration, please contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Zurich North America

Zurich North America delivers insurance and risk management services to help make businesses and people more resilient. As one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals, Zurich serves mid-sized and large businesses, including over 90% of the Fortune 500. It employs 10,000 people in the United States and Canada. Recognized by Fortune as one of the “World’s Most Admired Companies,” Zurich has earned its reputation through dedication and excellence. Further information is available at https://www.zurichna.com/.