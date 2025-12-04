Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Selects Directful as a Preferred Marketing Technology Partner to Drive Direct Bookings and AI-Powered Guest Engagement

DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Directful, the AI-native hospitality marketing platform, announced today that it has been selected as a preferred marketing technology partner by Curator Hotel & Resort Collection ("Curator"). Through this partnership, Directful will deliver AI-driven guest engagement solutions to Curator's portfolio of independent lifestyle hotels and resorts. This will empower properties to increase direct bookings, reduce dependence on third-party channels, and operationalize practical AI across the guest journey.

Built for modern hoteliers navigating rising distribution costs and evolving guest expectations, Directful's platform combines predictive targeting, automated guest messaging, and unified first-party data to convert one-time stays into repeat bookings. With mobile-first SMS and email campaigns that feel personal at scale, Directful helps hotels engage guests with timely, relevant messaging, without adding to staff workload.

Through deep integrations with leading property management systems, Directful eliminates manual processes and transforms fragmented guest data into actionable "golden profiles" that power smarter segmentation and meticulous targeting. The platform's AI engine learns guest preferences and behavior patterns, enabling hotels to reach the right guest with the right message at the right moment, helping drive measurable revenue impact while maintaining each property's unique voice and brand identity.

"At Curator, we are always looking for best-in-class solutions that drive efficiency and elevate the guest experience," said Brent Hayhurst, Vice President of Program Development at Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. "Our independent hotels need modern, measurable tools that help them compete effectively in an increasingly complex distribution landscape. Directful's AI-native platform provides the automation, personalization, and clear attribution our properties need to grow direct revenue at scale while reducing reliance on costly OTA channels. This partnership reflects Curator's commitment to empowering our member hoteliers with innovative technology that delivers real business impact."

Curator's portfolio of lifestyle hotels and resorts spans top travel destinations across the United States, each offering one-of-a-kind guest experiences. The addition of Directful's marketing platform to Curator's preferred program will provide member properties with sophisticated tools to strengthen guest relationships, maximize lifetime value, and future-proof their direct booking strategies in an AI-driven hospitality landscape.

"Directful loves partnering with hotels that are looking to build strong relationships with their guests and increase revenue," said Lindsay Wenger, Vice President of Sales at Directful. "Our teams share the same philosophy: guest engagement should be timely, relevant, and effortless for hotel teams to execute. Curator's independent properties deserve technology that works as hard as they do. Our technology understands seasonality, traveler behavior, and turns past stays into lasting loyalty. We're excited to help Curator's member properties unlock the full potential of their guest relationships while driving measurable revenue growth through their direct channels."

The partnership enables Curator member hotels and resorts to:

Future-proof direct revenue with mobile-first, AI-driven guest messaging and automated drip campaigns

with mobile-first, AI-driven guest messaging and automated drip campaigns Unify and activate first-party data to create rich "golden profiles" and smarter guest segments

to create rich "golden profiles" and smarter guest segments Automate at scale while keeping communication warm, on-brand, and authentically personal

while keeping communication warm, on-brand, and authentically personal Measure what matters with clear attribution, revenue impact reporting, and actionable insights

with clear attribution, revenue impact reporting, and actionable insights Reduce OTA dependency by winning the second booking from costly channels

About Directful

Directful is an AI-native hospitality marketing platform that helps hotels grow direct bookings, strengthen guest loyalty, and unlock the value of their first-party data. With predictive targeting, automated SMS and email engagement, and unified guest profiles, Directful grows guest re-engagement, backed by clear attribution and measurable results. The platform integrates seamlessly with leading property management systems to deliver personalized guest experiences at scale. Visit www.directful.com and follow on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/directfulcom/.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts. Curator provides lifestyle hotels and resorts access to a wide breadth of program offerings to enhance the guest experience, improve employee engagement, provide additional marketing support, and drive incremental revenue, all resulting in value creation while allowing them to retain what makes them unique. Curator offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels, resorts, and small brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting, and technology. Visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us @CuratorHotelsResorts.