FAA Awards Peraton a Modernization Contract to Build the Brand New Air Traffic Control System

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peraton issued the following statement from its Chairman, President, and CEO Steve Schorer upon being awarded the Brand New Air Traffic Control System (BNATCS) contract by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Department of Transportation (DOT).

“Today, the United States government has entrusted Peraton with a historic opportunity to fundamentally transform America’s air traffic control system, which will modernize our national airspace to ensure it remains the safest, most efficient, and most advanced in the world.

We would like to thank President Trump, Secretary Duffy, and Administrator Bedford for their confidence in Peraton. This marks a defining moment not only for Peraton, but for the future of aviation in the United States and beyond.

Our highly-skilled, dedicated, and talented team of engineers, technologists, and mission experts stands ready to hit the ground running to deliver a system Americans can count on—one that is more secure, more reliable, and a model for the world to follow. We will work tirelessly to deliver on our commitment to the American people. We are both excited and ready to get started!

At Peraton, we have a long track record of bringing the very best technological solutions, including the latest in artificial intelligence, to the most complex, high-consequence challenges facing our nation. We look forward to meeting and exceeding the high standards expected of us as we serve the American traveler and taxpayer.

Together, with the Trump Administration, Peraton will lead America into a new Golden Age of air travel—ushering in a new era of safety, efficiency, and innovation.”

