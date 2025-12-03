360Learning Integrates With UKG to Transform Enterprise Learning Experiences

NEW YORK & PARIS & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--360Learning, the AI-powered collaborative learning platform that combines LMS and LXP capabilities to scale skills development for mid-size and enterprise companies, has announced the integration of its learning platform with UKG's industry-leading workforce operating platform. The partnership empowers companies to accelerate skills-based learning across every level of the organisation, from frontline employees to corporate teams and external partners.

Through this integration, UKG Pro and UKG Ready customers can now leverage 360Learning’s comprehensive Learning Management System (LMS) and Learning Experience Platform (LXP) to address employee development and upskilling learning needs, as well as external training for customers and partners. With 360Learning, they’ll have access to the leading AI-powered content authoring tool, dramatically reducing course creation time.

Benjamin Marchal, CEO at 360Learning, said: "Our integration with UKG makes it easier for organisations to connect learning with performance. By combining UKG’s leading human capital management (HCM) capabilities with 360Learning’s AI-powered collaborative learning platform, we’re helping companies capture internal expertise, deliver relevant training quickly, and build the skills their people need to grow. This is how learning becomes a driver of both individual and business success."

The integration provides automatic synchronisation of users, courses, and learning histories between systems, streamlining administration and ensuring accurate, up-to-date performance data. Learners gain anytime access to expert-led, contextual learning experiences that fit naturally into their daily workflows.

As a certified UKG Partner, 360Learning offers enhanced integration support and dedicated resources for joint customers. The integration also enables organisations to extend learning enterprise-wide through streamlined user provisioning, branded academies, and accessible analytics dashboards.

For more information on the 360Learning platform, visit the UKG Marketplace.

About 360Learning:

360Learning is the AI-powered learning platform that combines LMS and LXP capabilities to scale skills development for mid-size and enterprise companies. Leverage collaborative learning to turn internal expertise into just-in-time learning for onboarding, compliance, and more, powering employee, customer, and partner growth. Trusted by industry leaders like Safran, Cognizant, Bally’s Corporation, Duolingo, and Smile Brands. To find out more, please visit www.360learning.com.