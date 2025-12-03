eHopper and Valor PayTech Launch Unified Commerce Platform Through Direct Device Integration

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eHopper today announced the launch of its fully unified point-of-sale and payments platform, developed through a direct integration with Valor PayTech, a leading fintech provider supporting more than 20,000 merchants nationwide with modern omnichannel payment solutions.

"Our mission is to give small business owners reliable and easy-to-use tools at a price that works for any budget. Integrating with Valor helps us deliver that." Share

The integration connects eHopper’s POS software, Valor’s smart payment devices, and secure payment processing into a single platform—giving small business owners a seamless way to manage sales, accept payments, and handle daily operations without relying on multiple vendors or disjointed systems.

Optimized Smart Device Integration

Through this partnership, eHopper now supports:

Valor VP800 Smart Terminal – A compact, all-in-one setup that merges POS functionality and payment acceptance into a single device. This streamlined configuration reduces countertop hardware and can decrease equipment footprint by up to 60%.

– A compact, all-in-one setup that merges POS functionality and payment acceptance into a single device. This streamlined configuration reduces countertop hardware and can decrease equipment footprint by up to 60%. Valor VP550 Payment Device – A semi-integrated option ideal for merchants who prefer a larger-screen POS station while keeping payments tightly connected to eHopper.

These options give businesses the flexibility to choose the configuration that fits their space, budget, and operational needs—while still benefiting from a fully unified commerce experience.

A Seamless, Connected Experience for Small Businesses

The combined platform enables merchants to accept in-store, mobile, and online payments through one integrated system. This results in smoother daily operations, fewer support issues, and a more dependable checkout experience for customers.

“Our mission is to give small business owners reliable and easy-to-use tools at a price that works for any budget. Integrating with Valor helps us deliver that,” said Vladimir Basin, General Manager and Head of Product at eHopper. “Merchants get one system, one support path, and one smooth experience.”

“Valor is very excited to have eHopper as a complete omnichannel partner,” added Eric Bernstein, CEO at Valor PayTech. “Together we can support merchants with secure devices, modern tools, and a simple setup that helps them grow.”

About eHopper

eHopper is a point-of-sale and commerce platform built for small businesses, including food trucks, cafés, quick-service restaurants, retailers, and service providers. The platform features POS software, kiosks, online ordering, loyalty tools, inventory management, customer CRM, and business applications. eHopper supports merchants across the United States and internationally.

About Valor PayTech

Valor PayTech is a leading fintech company providing secure, scalable, and fully integrated omnichannel payment solutions. Valor’s technology suite includes advanced payment gateways, smart payment devices, modern checkout experiences, and flexible commerce APIs that empower merchants and partners to grow. Backed by a commitment to innovation and reliability, Valor supports tens of thousands of businesses nationwide with fast, transparent, and future-ready payment tools.