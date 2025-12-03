SmartestEnergy US partners with GridBeyond to optimize three Energy Storage Resources in ERCOT totalling 29.7 MW

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartestEnergy US, part of a global energy company helping businesses navigate the energy transition, has selected GridBeyond, a global smart energy company, as its technology partner to optimize battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the ERCOT market. The strategic partnership will leverage GridBeyond's advanced price forecasting, bid optimization, and trading services for three BESS resources located in Texas.

Gavin Baker, VP Trading and Origination, SmartestEnergy US, said, “In a market as dynamic as ERCOT, effective optimization is key to maximising value for battery storage assets. Share

GridBeyond's AI-driven Bid Optimizer technology will ensure the battery systems capture maximum revenue by positioning them to take advantage of price spikes in ERCOT's volatile electricity market. The solution includes both day-ahead and real-time optimization to maximize participation across energy and ancillary services.

By integrating advanced analytics and real-time data processing, GridBeyond's platform enables precise control and optimization of energy storage assets, enhancing grid stability and efficiency, and its cloud-based nature ensures scalability and flexibility. This allows for remote monitoring and management of assets, ultimately contributing to a more resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure. BESS are increasingly recognised as a cornerstone of the energy transition, providing the flexibility needed to integrate more renewable generation and maintain system reliability.

Gavin Baker, VP Trading and Origination, SmartestEnergy US, said, “In a market as dynamic as ERCOT, effective optimization is key to maximising value for battery storage assets. Partnering with GridBeyond allows us to combine its advanced technology with our trading expertise, to deliver optimized energy solutions.”

“We are excited to partner with SmartestEnergy on these important projects in ERCOT, one of the world’s most competitive and fast-evolving electricity markets,” said Sean McEvoy, GridBeyond U.S. President. “This deal further reinforces our commitment to enabling energy storage systems to deliver enhanced value and profitability through intelligent optimization solutions. This partnership with a fellow sophisticated European clean energy leader confirms GridBeyond as a global leader in energy storage optimization and market participation”.

As battery storage revenue opportunities evolve in ERCOT due to a rise in competition and changing market dynamics, GridBeyond's sophisticated forecasting and optimization capabilities are increasingly crucial. GridBeyond's recent competitive benchmarking has demonstrated up to 50% revenue improvement over competing solutions during volatile market periods, helping clients maximize returns on their energy storage investments in challenging market conditions.

GridBeyond remains at the forefront of innovation, helping businesses navigate the challenges of the energy landscape with smarter and tailored solutions.