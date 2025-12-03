Uber and Avride Launch Robotaxi Rides in Dallas

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that Dallas riders can now be matched with an Avride robotaxi, unlocking a brand-new way to ride with Uber.

The service will be available throughout 9 square miles of Dallas–from Downtown to Uptown to Turtle Creek to Deep Ellum–with plans to expand the operating territory in the future.

Here’s what you can expect when matched with an Avride robotaxi:

Starting today, riders in Dallas who request an UberX, Uber Comfort, or Uber Comfort Electric may be matched with an all-electric Avride robotaxi—at no additional cost. Riders will receive a notification each time and will always have the option to accept or switch to a non-AV ride. Familiar app, new experience: Once the robotaxi arrives, riders can unlock the vehicle and start the trip–all from the Uber app.

“We’re excited to launch autonomous rides in Dallas with Avride, as we continue to build towards an increasingly electric and autonomous future,” said Sarfraz Maredia, Global Head of Autonomous at Uber. “With the world’s largest hybrid network, we’re proving how AVs and drivers can work side by side to make transportation more convenient, sustainable, and affordable for people everywhere.”

"Robotaxis are what we’ve been building from day one, and we’re excited to begin introducing them in Dallas, with our partners at Uber,” said Dmitry Polishchuk, CEO at Avride. “Building on the success of our autonomous delivery partnership, we’re now expanding our collaboration with Uber and bringing our core technology to passenger mobility, laying the groundwork for scalable autonomous transportation."

As we continue to scale the world’s largest hybrid network, we’re reimagining how the world moves and building a future where autonomous vehicles and drivers work side by side to help make transportation more affordable, sustainable, and accessible for all.

