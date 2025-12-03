Voss Capital Chooses SS&C for Fund Administration

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Voss Capital has selected SS&C GlobeOp as its fund administrator. The Houston, Texas-based fund manager focuses on value-oriented special situations. SS&C will provide a full range of fund services across two funds with $375 million in assets under management. SS&C will also service Voss Capital’s separately managed accounts.

The engagement underscores the breadth and scalability of SS&C’s operating model. Voss Capital initially started on SS&C’s Eze Eclipse platform and then expanded to fund administration with SS&C GlobeOp. SS&C supports emerging, mid-sized and multi-billion-dollar fund managers with the same level of precision, technology depth and service excellence.

“As our business has grown, we’ve sought to streamline operations, smooth out processes and accelerate reporting,” said Taylor Steinhauff, COO of Voss Capital. “SS&C’s portal technology has helped us bring key workflows into one place, including wire management, NAV review and investor activity, which reduces friction and improves transparency. Their Dallas-based support team has been accessible and responsive, and we appreciate having a Texas-based group working with us within a large global organization. We also look forward to using their Tax Brightline offering to create more structure and efficiency around tax management in our taxable accounts.”

Voss Capital targets value-added special situations with the potential to double the value of securities within a three-year timeframe. The contrarian value investor emphasizes business model analysis and extensive due diligence. SS&C’s solution combines investment operations, middle-office trade reconciliation, administration and regulatory and investor reporting.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Voss Capital as they continue to grow and optimize their business," said Bhagesh Malde, Head of SS&C GlobeOp. “SS&C’s extensive technology stack and expertise enable us to deliver tailored solutions for private markets managers’ needs. We look forward to working with Voss Capital to help streamline workflows and improve speed and accuracy, so the team can focus on generating returns.”

About Voss Capital

Voss Capital (“Voss”) is a fundamental research-driven, bottom-up, value-oriented manager focused on underfollowed special situations. Voss manages a long/short equity fund, the Voss Value Fund (VVF), and a long-only equity fund, the Voss Value-Oriented Special Situations (VVOSS) fund. The VVOSS fund runs roughly pari passu to the long book of the Voss Value Fund. The Funds target value-oriented special situations with an emphasis on business model analysis, properly incentivized management teams, identifiable catalysts for value realization, and securities with the potential to double in value within a three-year timeframe. Voss Capital has $1.5 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Learn more at https://www.vosscap.com/

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 23,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

