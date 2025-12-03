HGTV Host and Building Expert Mike Holmes Partners with iGUIDE to Empower Builders and Inspectors with Better Data

WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iGUIDE, a leading provider of property documentation technology, is proud to announce a new partnership with professional builder, contractor, and HGTV television host Mike Holmes to raise awareness about the critical role accurate property data plays in improving outcomes for builders, inspectors, designers, and homeowners.

Holmes is known for his commitment to quality, transparency, and “making it right.” For decades, he has shown that many construction issues stem from bad or incomplete information—missing photos, inaccurate measurements, and undocumented changes that lead to costly surprises.

Miscommunication drives roughly 26% of all construction rework, while bad or inaccurate data fuels another 14-22%.1 It adds up fast. Rework remains one of the industry’s most costly and persistent issues, regularly eating 5–10% of total project spend, and in many cases, far more.2

iGUIDE delivers a multi-faceted solution to this industry-wide challenge with its proprietary PLANIX R1 camera system and project deliverables. The PLANIX R1 combines a 360° camera with LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) measurements to capture thousands of measurements and 360° panoramic images in minutes, producing a complete and verifiable dataset. From this dataset, it generates floor plans, immersive 3D walkthroughs, CAD-ready outputs and rich property data.

iGUIDE provided Mike Holmes with a PLANIX camera system to share his opinion on the technology. Since then, the Holmes team has relied on it for complex renovation projects.

“You can’t make it right without accurate data,” Holmes said. “I’ve talked for years about building better and building smarter. Technology just caught up. Now builders, inspectors, and homeowners have a tool that measures, documents, and photographs all at once with iGUIDE’s incredible level of precision. I can honestly say this is an amazing product. It blew my mind - it's easy to use, easy to learn, and my team and trade partners love the results.”

Additionally, it improves homeowner confidence with verifiable data about projects. When builders use iGUIDE to document every stage of a project, clients have a clear record of their property—from pre-existing conditions to final project close-out.

Reliance on traditional methods, such as manual tape measurements, hand sketches, and rough estimates, can result in inaccurate data that leads to cost overruns and rework. iGUIDE eliminates these risks by providing:

Highly accurate, LiDAR-based measurements

High-resolution 360° imagery

Immersive 3D walkthroughs

CAD-ready exports (DWG & RVT)

Quick delivery—within 48–72 hours

Recently, the Holmes team used the iGUIDE to document a cottage renovation and were impressed by the fast capture workflow and the quality of the deliverables. The system is now supporting them across the full lifecycle of the project, from initial documentation to ongoing progress tracking.

“Since we’ve started using iGUIDE it has saved the Holmes team multiple hours in the renovation process,” says Mike Holmes.

Through this partnership, iGUIDE joins the Holmes Approved Products family, a program designed to help consumers and professionals choose products that support quality, safety, and long-term durability.

“Whether you’re documenting pre-drywall plumbing and wiring, settling square footage disputes, or creating a homeowner handoff package, iGUIDE gives you one complete, accurate dataset for everything,” said Skylar Lawrence-LeBel, VP, Marketing and Customer Experience at iGUIDE. “Mike’s commitment to quality aligns with our mission perfectly, and we’re thrilled to partner with him.”

About iGUIDE

iGUIDE is an end-to-end property data solution that helps construction, inspection and design professionals work faster and smarter. Powered by the PLANIX R1 camera system, iGUIDE delivers accurate floor plans, immersive 3D walkthroughs, high-resolution images and CAD-ready outputs from a single, efficient site scan. Developed proudly in Canada, iGUIDE helps professionals reduce errors, eliminate unnecessary site visits and ensure every project starts with reliable, trusted data. Learn more at www.goiguide.com.

About Mike Holmes

Mike Holmes is a professional contractor and the host and creator of the hit TV series Holmes on Homes, Holmes Makes It Right, Holmes Inspection, Holmes Family Rescue and Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy. Recognized as one of the most trusted names in North America, Holmes has built his career advocating for quality construction, consumer education and safer building practices. More information is available at www.makeitright.ca.

1 https://pg.plangrid.com/rs/572-JSV-775/images/Construction_Disconnected.pdf

2 https://planradar-website.s3.amazonaws.com/production/uploads/2025/10/PlanRadar-Survey-The-Cost-of-Rework-in-Global-Construction.pdf