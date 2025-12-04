XCharge Drives Electric Mobility in Mexico With Its Participation in the FAZT Project for Soriana Supermarkets

MADRID & HAMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XCharge Europe (“XCharge EU”) and XCharge North America (“XCharge NA”), subsidiaries of high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solution provider XCHG Limited (NASDAQ: XCH), today announced a strategic collaboration with FAZT Charging to deploy an innovative charging infrastructure for electric vehicles at multiple locations across Mexico. The news comes on the heels of XCharge announcing the establishment of new dual global headquarters located in Hamburg, Germany, and Austin, Texas.

Driven by FAZT, a pioneering technology company in ultra-fast charging backed by FactorEnergia, a Spanish energy company operating in Mexico since 2017, this is one of the most extensive projects in the country. With more than 780 stores nationwide, Soriana offers an ideal platform to bring electric mobility closer to millions of people across high-traffic, everyday destinations.

The initiative will leverage the strategic location of more than 780 Soriana supermarkets in Mexico, beginning with the deployment of the first 30 stations scheduled to be operational by the first quarter of 2026, strengthening the national charging network in its initial phase. More than 80 additional stations will be added by the end of 2026, bringing the total to 440 operational charging points in the first stage. Long-term, the goal is to reach 1,000 operational charging points by 2030, positioning FAZT as the largest ultra-fast charging network in Mexico and potentially resulting in up to a 70% reduction in transportation CO2 emissions.

FAZT selected XCharge as its strategic partner due to the company’s proven expertise in high-power DC fast charging, its integrated hardware-software approach, and its solid global track record. XCharge’s flexibility, responsiveness, and willingness to adapt its solutions to the specific needs of the Mexican market have been key factors in strengthening this collaboration.

Advanced technology and total compatibility

XCharge provides the key technology for the project's success through its C6EU chargers, which offer charging powers from 60 kW to 200 kW. With a truly compact format, these intelligent and future-ready units enable fast, safe, and reliable charging and can be easily integrated into small spaces, making them ideal for fast and scalable deployment in Mexico.

The power range was strategically selected based on current electric vehicle battery capabilities and user expectations. For highway corridors or high-traffic public stations, chargers in the 150-200 kW range allow 80% charging in 20-30 minutes. For shopping centers or shorter stops, a power of 60-120 kW provides optimal value, delivering the right amount of charge during the natural dwell time without premium pricing.​

The XCharge C6EU range incorporates NACS connectors (adopted primarily by American manufacturers), GBT (common among Chinese brands like BYD and JAC entering Latin America), and CCS1, thus ensuring compatibility with virtually any electric vehicle, positioning the network as one of the most accessible and technologically advanced in the country.

AI-powered operations and user experience

To further simplify the charging experience for drivers, the chargers will integrate with the FAZT app, which facilitates station location, payment management, and real-time charging monitoring. FAZT is working on a continuous improvement strategy to optimize station performance and ensure a reliable charging experience.

The monitoring and management platform enables real-time supervision of the chargers, while automated maintenance logs ensure reliability and preventive attention. This technological approach provides a safe, continuous, and dependable service, with ongoing improvements to both user experience and operational efficiency.

Contribution to the national charging network

The project also aims to contribute to the creation of a national high-speed charging network covering major commercial and urban routes, facilitating access to accessible, reliable public stations. According to the National Alliance for Electromobility, the goal of the National Electric Mobility Strategy is for 50% of new vehicles sold in Mexico by 2030 to be electric or plug-in hybrid.

“FAZT chose to partner with XCharge and Soriana for this rollout because we were looking for strategic allies capable of supporting a fast, scalable, and highly reliable expansion in Mexico,” explains Javier Cuartas Villalobos, CEO of FAZT. “We see XCharge as a long-term technology partner who will help us on the modernization of the country’s energy model to advance towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

Gerardo Díaz Canales, Soriana’s Director of Real Estate Development, emphasized the company’s commitment to the future of mobility in Mexico: “We are proud to be the first Mexican retailer to offer our customers fast-charging electric stations. This step not only expands our range of products and services but also reaffirms our commitment to the environment and to the development of an electric mobility ecosystem in Mexico.”

“The collaboration with FAZT and Soriana demonstrates how XCharge technology can be effectively integrated into high-impact projects to accelerate the energy transition,” states Javier Lázaro, Head of Sales at XCharge EU. “We are proud to contribute to the growth of charging infrastructure in Mexico with solutions that adapt to market and user needs.”

The first operational station, called SuperFAZT, is located in front of Soriana Híper Cumbres and Soriana’s corporate offices (Calle Alejandro de Rodas 3102-Local B, Cumbres 8º Sector, 64619 Monterrey, N.L.). Currently, the stations in Monterrey and the metropolitan area, Morelos, Valle de Bravo, and Ramos Arizpe are already available. Upcoming openings will be strategically located in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Querétaro, and Puebla.

About XCharge

XCharge (NASDAQ: XCH), founded in 2015, is an integrated EV charging and energy solutions company. With dual headquarters in Hamburg, Germany and Austin, Texas, the Company offers comprehensive EV charging solutions, which primarily include the DC fast chargers and the advanced battery-integrated DC fast chargers as well as its accompanying services. Through the combination of XCharge’s proprietary charging technology, energy storage system technology and accompanying services, the Company enhances EV charging efficiency and unlocks the value of energy storage and management. Committed to providing innovative and efficient EV charging solutions, XCharge is actively working toward establishing a global green future that is critical to long-term growth and development.

About XCharge Europe GmbH

XCharge Europe GmbH is a provider of high-power and battery-integrated charging solutions. Headquartered in Hamburg since 2017, XCharge Europe GmbH supports industry leaders with innovative charging solutions and reliable after-sales service. With the addition of a new test lab in Hamburg in 2024, alongside the new Madrid technical center, XCharge Europe GmbH reinforces its commitment to the European market, enabling rigorous product testing, tailored solutions, and the advancement of e-mobility across the region.

About XCharge North America

XCharge North America specializes in high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solutions tailored to the North American electrical grid. With solutions that store energy, improve grid resilience, and create new revenue streams, XCharge North America is the first scalable open-access EV charging solution designed to strengthen the country’s electrical grid and broader energy infrastructure while providing charging solutions for EVs from individual to fleet.

