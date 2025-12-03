PentEdge Partners With William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, the nation’s leading financial services and fintech public relations firm, has been selected by PentEdge, the modernization partner for mid-tier financial institutions, to elevate its industry presence and support its mission to guide financial institutions through responsible, well-governed modernization.

Unlike traditional tech consulting firms, PentEdge delivers both strategy and execution in a single engagement, ensuring every roadmap becomes a real outcome: faster processes, cleaner data, integrated APIs and systems, and practical, exam-ready AI. PentEdge works with banks and credit unions to modernize workflows, data, and technology in ways that strengthen efficiency, customer experience, and regulatory alignment.

“Bankers are under tremendous pressure to modernize, but many are doing so without the end-to-end technical support needed to execute safely,” said Lisa Pent, founder and CEO of PentEdge. “Our work brings together the technology, risk, and operational disciplines banks and credit unions need to modernize safely. William Mills Agency understands that landscape deeply, and their expertise in financial technology and institutional messaging makes them the ideal partner as PentEdge expands its reach among mid-tier financial institutions seeking disciplined modernization.”

“AI is reshaping the future of financial services, and progress must be paired with responsibility,” said William Mills, CEO at William Mills Agency. “PentEdge brings a disciplined, compliance-first framework to modernization, which resonates strongly with financial institutions. Our partnership will ensure the PentEdge message reaches decision-makers who value both innovation and accountability.”

About PentEdge

PentEdge helps community and mid-tier financial institutions modernize safely, from core system upgrades and API integration to workflow automation and data transformation. The firm’s approach ensures AI adoption is responsible, explainable, and aligned with regulatory expectations. PentEdge guides banks through strategy and execution, delivering modernization that is practical, compliant, and built to last. Learn more at thepentedge.com.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s leading financial technology public relations and marketing firm. The agency has established its reputation through successful execution of media relations, strategic communications, content development, and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from early-stage startups to large, publicly traded firms. For more information, please visit williammills.com/financial-public-relations.