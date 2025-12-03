-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to LMDV Issuer Co. LLC, Series 2025-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes from LMDV Issuer Co. LLC, Series 2025-1, a communications infrastructure securitization (CIS) that is primarily collateralized by ground leases and rooftop easements underlying or related to wireless infrastructure and related contracts.

The Series 2025-1 Notes issued by LMDV Issuer Co. LLC (the Issuer) represent the first public securitization for the Issuer. Landmark Dividend, LLC (Landmark, the Company or the Manager) previously issued a KBRA-rated securitization backed by billboard ground lease assets in August 2025. The transaction structure is a master trust, and as such, the indenture permits the issuance of additional classes and series of notes subject to certain conditions including rating agency confirmation. The proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used to repay existing indebtedness, pay transaction fees and for general corporate purposes including a distribution to the Parent.

Doc ID: 1012543

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Lorielle Kowalczyk, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 312-680-4189
lorielle.kowalczyk@kbra.com

Anna Roginkin, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1212
anna.roginkin@kbra.com

Xilun Chen, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2431
xilun.chen@kbra.com

Fred Perreten, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2454
fred.perreten@kbra.com

Yee Cent Wong, Senior Managing Director, Lead Analytical Manager, Structured Finance Ratings (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2374
yee.cent.wong@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

