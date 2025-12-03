Veeam and HPE Extend Strategic Partnership and Unveil Next-Gen Data Protection to Supercharge Enterprise Resilience

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeam® Software, the #1 global leader by market share in Data Resilience, today announced a bold new chapter in its strategic alliance with HPE. Building on the partnership’s momentum earlier this year, HPE and Veeam are unleashing transformative, integrated solutions designed to empower enterprises with radically simplified data resilience for the modern enterprise.

“Trust, resilience, and availability are the new currency of business,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer at Veeam. “Our strengthened partnership with HPE gives customers the agility and confidence to protect, recover, and leverage their data, wherever it resides.”

New innovations unveiled by Veeam and HPE include:

Protection for HPE Morpheus VM Essentials Software: Veeam’s new native integration plug-in – now in beta with expected general availability in early 2026 – delivers hypervisor-based image-level backup for VMs running on VM Essentials. This integration ensures secure, reliable protection for hybrid workloads. HPE also validated HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software container services as a Veeam-ready solution, enabling robust containerized workload protection.

Veeam’s new native integration plug-in – now in beta with expected general availability in early 2026 – delivers hypervisor-based image-level backup for VMs running on VM Essentials. This integration ensures secure, reliable protection for hybrid workloads. HPE also validated HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software container services as a Veeam-ready solution, enabling robust containerized workload protection. HPE Private Cloud Business Edition with Veeam Data Platform : Enterprises can soon deploy HPE Private Cloud Business Edition together with the Veeam Data Platform, replacing fragmented, do-it-yourself data protection with a seamless, robust platform. Veeam Data Platform provides unrivaled data portability and resilience between VMware and VM Essentials, accelerating deployment and simplifying support, and a dramatically simplified experience.

: Enterprises can soon deploy HPE Private Cloud Business Edition together with the Veeam Data Platform, replacing fragmented, do-it-yourself data protection with a seamless, robust platform. Veeam Data Platform provides unrivaled data portability and resilience between VMware and VM Essentials, accelerating deployment and simplifying support, and a dramatically simplified experience. Breakthrough Storage Efficiency with Veeam Data Platform and HPE StoreOnce : Veeam Data Platform leverages the latest version of HPE StoreOnce Catalyst to achieve up to 60:1 data reduction, removes incremental backup limits and boosts restore speeds, unlocking new hybrid cloud use cases and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).

: Veeam Data Platform leverages the latest version of HPE StoreOnce Catalyst to achieve up to 60:1 data reduction, removes incremental backup limits and boosts restore speeds, unlocking new hybrid cloud use cases and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO). Expanded Support for HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000 : Veeam Data Platform introduces NVMe support for HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000 and new snapshot integrations, enabling faster backups and near-instant recovery for critical workloads. New reference architectures that deliver end-to-end immutability across the HPE Alletra Storage MP portfolio are expected soon, setting a new standard against ransomware and data loss.

: Veeam Data Platform introduces NVMe support for HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000 and new snapshot integrations, enabling faster backups and near-instant recovery for critical workloads. New reference architectures that deliver end-to-end immutability across the HPE Alletra Storage MP portfolio are expected soon, setting a new standard against ransomware and data loss. Delivering on Data Resilience by Design: HPE and Veeam are launching two new joint services - Data Resilience and Security Posture workshop and Disaster Recovery Capability Maturity Analysis leveraging the Veeam Data Resiliency Maturity Model (DRMM) to help organizations assess and strengthen their cyber resilience. These services also build on the cyber resilience portfolio and underlying reference architecture from HPE Cybersecurity Services.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates the continuous, deep alignment between HPE and Veeam in removing friction and risk from hybrid cloud and modern application environments,” said Patrick Osborne, SVP, Hybrid Cloud Technology Acceleration, HPE. “Together, we’re delivering unmatched resiliency, operational simplicity, and innovation for our customers.”

For more information, visit Veeam at Hall 8, Booth #1110 at HPE Discover Barcelona. To learn more about Veeam, visit https://www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data resilience, believes every business should be able to bounce forward after a disruption with the confidence and control of all their data whenever and wherever they need it. Veeam calls this radical resilience, and we’re obsessed with creating innovative ways to help our customers achieve it.

Veeam solutions are purpose-built for powering data resilience by providing data backup, data recovery, data portability, data security, and data intelligence. With Veeam, IT and security leaders rest easy knowing that their apps and data are protected and always available across their cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 87% of the Fortune 500, that trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. ​Radical resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.