Northstar Financial Joins Crete Professionals Alliance

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northstar Financial Advisory, LLC (“Northstar”) has joined forces with Crete Professionals Alliance, the nation’s fastest-growing accounting firm, as recognized by Accounting Today.

Known for its specialized focus on Client Accounting Services (CAS), Northstar has built a strong reputation as a boutique provider of fractional CFO, controllership, accounting, and financial operations support, including AP/AR, payroll, reporting, and real-time insights. The firm partners with growth-stage companies in industries ranging from healthcare and cannabis to construction, e-commerce, and technology.

By becoming part of Crete, Northstar strengthens its ability to deliver trusted leadership and hands-on financial expertise while gaining access to expanded resources, enhanced service offerings, and the collective knowledge of a nationwide alliance.

“This partnership opens up a world of opportunities for our clients,” said Lorenzo Nourafchan, Founder and CEO of Northstar. “By joining the Crete Professionals Alliance, we’re significantly enhancing the tools and support available to our clients, who can now tap into the extensive expertise and resources that the Alliance offers across the full spectrum of accounting and financial functions.”

Steve Stagner, CEO at Crete Professionals Alliance, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Northstar to the Crete family. They have a great reputation as a premier provider of client accounting and CFO services, supported by deep industry expertise and globally trained talent. Northstar not only broadens the industries we serve and strengthens our presence on the West Coast, but also adds to the robust spectrum of pricing models across our alliance. Together, we are empowered to serve a wide cross-section of clients with the right solutions at every stage of growth, while advancing our mission to deliver best-in-class service nationwide.”

As part of Crete Professionals Alliance, Northstar will gain access to:

A national network of more than 30 highly respected accounting and advisory firms, spanning virtually every industry and the complete range of accounting, tax, and finance service offerings

Enterprise-level corporate services including HR, finance, legal, and IT

Advanced AI-powered tools and automation solutions to enhance service delivery

Growth operations, recruiting support, and future M&A capabilities

Northstar is the latest in a growing number of firms choosing to join Crete Professionals Alliance—drawn by the opportunity to accelerate growth while preserving the qualities that make them unique and successful. Their addition reinforces Crete’s reputation as the partner of choice for firms seeking to scale strategically without losing the culture and client service that define their success.

About Northstar

Founded in 2019, Northstar is a premier fractional CFO and accounting firm that acts as a fully integrated finance department for its clients. Northstar has successfully guided dozens of growth stage companies from inception to exit, supported over $500M in capital raises, and maintains a 100% success rate in penalty-free IRS audits. With offices in Beverly Hills, Las Vegas, Scottsdale, Cleveland, and Buenos Aires, Northstar specializes in delivering institutional-grade finance, accounting, and strategic advisory services to growth-stage businesses in healthcare, cannabis, construction, e-commerce, and other high-growth industries.

About Crete Professionals Alliance

Crete Professionals Alliance, is a national partnership of premier accounting and advisory firms. Built on a foundation of local leadership and entrepreneurial autonomy, Crete empowers its partner firms with the resources, technology, and scale of a national platform. Founded by Jake Sloane and Frank Zhang and backed by Thrive Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners, Crete delivers enterprise-level support, global service delivery, and AI-driven innovation to more than 30 high-performing firms across the country. Named Accounting Today’s fastest-growing firm, Crete is redefining what it means to thrive in today’s professional services landscape.

For more information, visit CretePA.com.