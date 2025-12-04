Fortanix Teams with HPE and NVIDIA to Embed Confidential Computing in AI Factories

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortanix® Inc., a global leader in data security for an AI world, today announced its hyper-secure platform – Armet AI – can be deployed on HPE’s AI solutions, combining secure infrastructure and accelerated computing for scalable, production-ready AI. Global enterprises can leverage HPE ProLiant Compute DL380a Gen12 servers and NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs to build and run secure, scalable AI workloads on-premises, in the cloud and in AI factories with confidential computing-enabled security and trust over data, models, and prompts.

As enterprises build modern AI factories, Fortanix provides the confidential-AI foundation that protects data, models, and pipelines throughout the full AI lifecycle.

Enterprises want the power of AI but struggle to meet strict rules around privacy, data sovereignty and compliance. The Fortanix Armet AI platform is built with NVIDIA Confidential Computing and integrates with HPE Private Cloud AI, co-developed with NVIDIA, enabling organizations to deploy high-performance AI securely and keep data protected, models trusted, and regulators satisfied.

HPE recently expanded to simplify how governments, regulated industries and enterprises deploy and scale AI. The Fortanix solution adds a critical security foundation to HPE’s AI solutions, making confidential computing a top-class capability for secure AI adoption.

“AI only truly succeeds when data, models and prompts are secure by design,” said Anuj Jaiswal, chief product officer, Fortanix. “By bringing Fortanix secure and trusted Agentic AI to HPE Private Cloud AI and NVIDIA GPUs, we’re helping accelerate AI while preserving sovereignty, compliance and trust across the entire lifecycle.”

The Foundation of Secure, Compliant AI at Scale

With these technology integrations from Fortanix, HPE, and NVIDIA, enterprises can deploy a complete foundation for building AI that’s both powerful and protected. The solution integrates next-generation AI compute and secure computing to give enterprises all they need to deploy, manage and trust AI workloads across any of their environments.

Confidential Computing-Enabled AI Factories: Fortanix Armet AI, built with NVIDIA Confidential Computing, secures data, models, and prompts in use to ensure sensitive information remains protected even during active AI processing.

Fortanix Armet AI, built with NVIDIA Confidential Computing, secures data, models, and prompts in use to ensure sensitive information remains protected even during active AI processing. HPE Private Cloud AI Integration: The solution is built to run seamlessly on the turnkey AI factory, HPE Private Cloud AI, to accelerate time-to-value for AI initiatives while meeting compliance and data sovereignty requirements across regulated markets.

The solution is built to run seamlessly on the turnkey AI factory, HPE Private Cloud AI, to accelerate time-to-value for AI initiatives while meeting compliance and data sovereignty requirements across regulated markets. Next-Generation Performance: Powered by HPE ProLiant Compute DL380a Gen12 servers and NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell, enterprises gain scalable, energy-efficient infrastructure for top-tier AI performance while maintaining hardware-level security.

Powered by HPE ProLiant Compute DL380a Gen12 servers and NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell, enterprises gain scalable, energy-efficient infrastructure for top-tier AI performance while maintaining hardware-level security. End-to-End Trust and Compliance: Fortanix provides unified encryption, key management and data governance to help organizations comply with evolving standards such as GDPR, NIS2, and emerging AI regulations.

Fortanix provides unified encryption, key management and data governance to help organizations comply with evolving standards such as GDPR, NIS2, and emerging AI regulations. Flexible Deployment Everywhere: The joint architecture supports AI workloads across on-premises data centers, hybrid environments and emerging AI factory models, allowing performance and security to scale together.

“AI factories are the modern-day infrastructure of intelligence—empowering enterprises to put their data to work by reasoning to scale productivity with every token generated," said Justin Boitano, vice president of Enterprise AI products at NVIDIA. "The Fortanix Armet AI platform built with NVIDIA Confidential Computing and integrated with HPE Private Cloud AI puts trusted, scalable AI within reach for organizations across every regulated industry.”

“Every enterprise and government is racing to scale AI responsibly, and to do it, they need infrastructure that’s as secure as it is powerful," said Patrick Osborne, Senior Vice President, Technology Acceleration for Hybrid Cloud at HPE. "Our work with NVIDIA and Fortanix, through the Unleash AI program, brings together the best of AI compute, cloud architecture and confidential computing, helping customers deploy AI that meets the highest standards for performance, compliance and data trust.”

As more organizations deploy AI in the face of tightening rules for data privacy, residency and model governance, the Fortanix solution helps:

Reduce compliance risk with verifiable attestation and policy-driven access to keys, secrets, and data.

Protect model IP and sensitive prompts/outputs with confidential GPUs and runtime controls.

Standardize security across on-prem, cloud and AI factory footprints with a single confidential computing approach.

For more information on how Fortanix, HPE and NVIDIA can securely power your AI, visit https://www.fortanix.com/platform/armet-ai.

About Fortanix

Fortanix is the global leader in data-first cybersecurity and a pioneer of Confidential Computing. Its unified platform secures sensitive data across on-premises and multi-cloud environments—at rest, in transit, and in use—through advanced encryption and key management. Fortanix’s encryption is resistant to all known cryptanalytic techniques, including the latest quantum computing algorithms, allowing for top-level compliance and operational simplicity while reducing risk and cost.

Trusted by leading enterprises and government agencies, Fortanix enables users to run applications and AI workloads entirely within secure hardware enclaves—isolated, tamper proof environments. As enterprises build modern AI factories, Fortanix provides the confidential-AI foundation that protects data, models, and pipelines throughout the full AI lifecycle. This innovative approach, an industry standard known as Confidential Computing, has been supported by leading technology companies, including Intel, Microsoft, and NVIDIA. For more information, visit www.fortanix.com.