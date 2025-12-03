National Cryptocurrency Association, Coinbase, and Operation HOPE Announce New initiative to Empower Communities Through Crypto Literacy

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA), Coinbase, and Operation HOPE announced a landmark partnership to develop and distribute free, trustworthy, and accessible crypto literacy resources to underserved communities across the United States. The effort aims to close the crypto knowledge gap and help people uplift and upskill with hands-on, safety-first education–particularly those historically underserved by traditional financial systems.

A Partnership Designed to Meet Communities Where They Are

The new initiative brings together the NCA’s data-driven curriculum development, Coinbase’s leadership and track record in building trustworthy financial tools, and Operation HOPE’s national reach and decades of credibility in financial literacy and stability.

Together, the organizations will launch dedicated resources such as:

Crypto literacy coursework designed for real-world learners

Short, actionable lessons that simplify complex concepts and provide practice guidance

Modules focused on recognizing scams, navigating risk, and using the technology responsibly

All materials will be vendor-agnostic, non-promotional, and easy-to-understand, reflecting a shared commitment to responsible education that removes barriers to learning like technical terminology.

A Growing Need for Trusted, Responsible Crypto Education

Many first encounter crypto through trending cycles, click-bait headlines, or scams—and don’t receive accurate, clear, and unbiased information about what the technology is and how it can be used in everyday life. This lack of accessible education disproportionately impacts consumers with limited financial support systems, as well as small business owners and curious individuals exploring digital tools for the first time.

At the same time, interest in crypto and its utility—such as low-cost payments, remittances, and 24/7 access—is becoming increasingly mainstream. Communities are in need of simple, credible information and resources to help them understand how crypto works, how to use it safely, and how it may fit into their personal and professional lives.

“The NCA is building best-in-class crypto learning materials, including written and video explainers, interactive animated lessons and quizzes, and a risk-free simulator experience,” said Stuart Alderoty, President of the NCA. “We’re turning crypto curiosity into confidence, using insights from communities across the country to create digestible resources – without any hype or jargon – so people can actually understand digital assets, and ultimately benefit from them.”

Powered by Data, Safety, and Responsible Innovation

Coinbase will support the development and scalability of the initiative, building on its commitment to safety, consumer empowerment, and public education. With a long-standing record of partnerships with over 260+ global financial institutions, Coinbase brings credibility and experience in delivering practical financial tools to millions.

“Crypto is for everyone. That’s why we’re partnering with Operation HOPE and NCA to bring simple, practical crypto education to people who’ve been overlooked by the traditional financial system,” said Alesia Haas, Coinbase’s Chief Financial Officer. “Economic freedom starts with access — access to clear information, useful financial tools, and real opportunity. Through this partnership, we’re meeting people where they are and helping underserved and underbanked communities learn how to use crypto safely in their everyday lives.”

Reaching Communities at Scale

Through its network of more than 200 HOPE Inside locations - where individuals receive no-cost, in-person and virtual financial coaching - along with extensive online resources that serve 93,000 annual online learners and reach millions digitally, Operation HOPE will serve as the partnership’s primary community distribution channel for crypto-literacy resources. With a 30-year history collaborating with partners in traditional banking, fintech, and government to advance financial literacy for individuals and families who have faced systemic barriers to financial opportunity, Operation HOPE’s engagement ensures the curriculum is delivered with trust and credibility.

This collaboration also underscores to policymakers the industry’s commitment to invest in consumer protection, responsible innovation, and transparent education - ensuring that emerging financial technologies support economic opportunity rather than widen existing gaps.

“At Operation HOPE, our mission has always been to empower communities with the knowledge and tools they need to build real and lasting financial freedom. As the world of currency evolves, future-proof financial education must evolve with it,” said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE. “We are proud to partner with NCA and Coinbase to deliver clear, unbiased crypto literacy – ensuring that individuals and families can navigate emerging technologies safely and confidently, while strengthening their economic well-being.”

About the National Cryptocurrency Association

The National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA) is a 501(C)(4) organization dedicated to educating consumers about how to engage with crypto. Crypto is positively impacting the lives of millions of Americans but misinformation has held back those who stand to benefit. The NCA is here to help make sense of crypto by sharing the stories of real people and businesses using crypto, providing educational resources to navigate the hype and confusion, and offering guidance and support through partnerships and services. For more information, visit https://www.nca.org.

About Coinbase

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We’re updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.

About Operation HOPE

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has empowered more than 4 million individuals with financial literacy, credit and money management coaching, home ownership, and small business support—advancing “silver rights” to help low- and moderate-income Americans achieve economic dignity. Through its award-winning HOPE Inside model, the organization has helped generate over $4.2 billion in economic activity. We operate in nearly 300 cities serving 1,500 locations throughout the United States. Learn more at OperationHOPE.org.