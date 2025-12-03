Quotient Wealth Partners, TritonPoint Wealth Form Joint Partnership with Opto Investments to Institutionalize Private Markets Programs

DALLAS & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quotient Wealth Partners (“Quotient”) and TritonPoint Wealth (“TritonPoint”), today announced a joint partnership with Opto Investments, a technology-driven solution that streamlines the entire private markets lifecycle and enables wealth managers to build, fundraise for, and manage programs at scale. This unique alliance brings together two fast-growing registered investment advisors (“RIAs”), both powered by Dynasty Financial Partners, to build a series of custom private markets funds that seek to enhance their clients’ portfolios and increase asset class diversification.

Having launched their respective firms in 2023 after leaving Goldman Sachs Personal Financial Management, Quotient and TritonPoint were in search of a solution to simplify the private markets experience for their distinct but complementary client bases. Managing over $4 billion in assets, Quotient serves more than 2,000 affluent and high-net-worth families, primarily business owners, corporate executives and retirees. TritonPoint, with over $1.8 billion in assets across nearly 300 clients, focuses on generationally wealthy families and ultra-high-net-worth individuals with complex financial needs. Serving clients across the wealth spectrum, both firms partnered with Opto to help diligence and source investment opportunities and simplify the operational complexities of private markets investing.

“For more than 50 years, the TritonPoint team has prided itself on helping families with complex financial pictures navigate the unique challenges that come with their wealth,” said Andrew Schiff, chief executive officer and partner at TritonPoint Wealth. “Private investments have always been an important piece of the puzzle for the families we serve, and partnering with Quotient and Opto enables us to provide greater value to our clients than we could deliver on our own. Together, we are creating a private markets experience that is more comprehensive and accessible while meeting clients’ growing expectations for greater choice and flexibility.”

Through a joint investment leadership team that brings together the expertise of Quotient, TritonPoint and Opto, the firms collaborate on portfolio construction and manager selection across private equity, private credit, real estate, other real assets and hedge funds. With Opto’s end-to-end technology platform, Quotient and TritonPoint can offer qualified investors a streamlined private investing experience—including a single K-1, automated subscription documents, and digital signatures.

“As wealth accumulates, private markets become a bigger part of the equation, and it was important for us at Quotient to have a robust offering for the sophisticated families that we serve," said Tim Harder, co-founder and chief investment officer at Quotient Wealth Partners. “We have great respect for the TritonPoint team, and we believe our combined private markets expertise, along with the partnership of Opto, gives us an optimal solution to deliver the portfolio guidance and investment opportunities that reflect our core commitment to acting in our clients’ best interests.”

Opto streamlines the entire private markets lifecycle—from fund creation and subscriptions to capital calls and reporting—through a unified, fiduciary-first platform. Its advanced portfolio construction tools enable wealth managers to design and manage differentiated private markets programs that align with client preferences and investment objectives. Opto uses technology-enabled solutions to organize and analyze information from data rooms and other fragmented data sources, helping its partners efficiently evaluate opportunities and focus on investments that fit their needs. Quotient and TritonPoint came together to leverage these tools to build a diversified private markets platform that curates high-quality opportunities while maintaining full control over client recommendations.

“We pride ourselves on providing tools and investment experience that help advisors efficiently expand their private markets offerings and enhance outcomes for their clients,” said Nick Gerace, senior director of business development at Opto. “In early discussions with TritonPoint and Quotient, we recognized the opportunity to help both firms source high-quality investments while streamlining their private markets due diligence process. We look forward to supporting them as they scale their private markets programs to meet the goals of the individuals and families they serve.”

About Quotient Wealth Partners

Quotient Wealth Partners is an independent wealth management firm with over 150 years of combined experience. Quotient manages over $4B in AUM for more than 2,000 clients nationwide. For more information, visit www.quotientwealth.com or contact us at news@quotientwealth.com.

About TritonPoint Wealth

TritonPoint Wealth is an independent registered investment advisor (RIA) managing approximately $1.8 billion in client assets. The firm provides customized financial planning, investment management, and advisory services to business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net-worth families across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tritonpointwealth.com.

About Opto Investments

Founded by Joe Lonsdale, the entrepreneur behind Palantir and Addepar, and backed by investors including 8VC and Michael Dell’s DFO Management, Opto Investments (“Opto”) is engineering the future of private markets, offering the solution for wealth managers to efficiently build and manage differentiated private investment programs. Opto’s end-to-end technology solution dramatically streamlines building, fundraising for, and managing a bespoke private markets fund or program, allowing independent investment advisors, family offices, and private banks to scale their offerings without scaling their team. For additional information, please visit our website and LinkedIn.