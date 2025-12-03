Thirdfort Combats £1.6 Billion UK Property Fraud Risk with iProov Identity Verification Technology

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iProov, the world's leading provider of science-based biometric identity verification solutions, today announced that iProov Dynamic Liveness has been deployed within Thirdfort’s client due diligence platform to help prevent identity fraud in legal and property transactions. Thirdfort helps more than 1,500 regulated businesses in the legal and property sectors keep moving in a world of ever-changing regulations and rising fraud. Thirdfort's platform combines automated ID verification, anti-money laundering and Source of Funds checks to protect these professionals and their clients, from fraud and money laundering.

Verifying identity during UK residential property transactions poses significant challenges, with the process involving repetitive checks across multiple parties, including lawyers, estate agents, accountants, and letting agents. This not only creates delays but also introduces exposure to costly identity fraud, with recent figures highlighted by the ICAEW (Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales) stating it accounts for over £1.6 billion of the UK's total £2.3 billion fraud losses.

As the UK market leader, Thirdfort solves this fragmented compliance process by moving beyond simple identity proofing. This approach highlights the critical distinction from the proposed UK government ID app: while a government ID may confirm who a person is, it is not designed to—and will never—perform the complex, legally-mandated risk assessments that firms are liable for. Thirdfort’s seamless platform automates this entire workflow, combining high-assurance identity verification with a full suite of AML checks, including Source of Funds, PEPs & Sanctions, and Know-Your-Business verification. This allows firms to onboard clients in minutes rather than weeks, reducing risk and eliminating the need for multiple, separate solutions.

Jack Bidgood, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Thirdfort, stated, “Whether buying or renting a home, the process is stressful enough – proving your identity shouldn't add to it. Our professional platform and consumer app are designed together to remove the friction and critical security vulnerabilities inherent in traditional property transaction identity checks. Using iProov’s Dynamic Liveness enables us to deliver the necessary assurance and build trust within the ecosystem. Furthermore, the ability for clients to complete these vital ID checks quickly has become a key differentiating factor in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

Andrew Bud, founder and CEO of iProov, commented, “We are in an AI arms race against fraudsters. As in many parts of the world, the UK’s property market is being endangered by AI-driven deepfakes and synthetic identities. By using iProov Dynamic Liveness, Thirdfort is a science-based defence proven to stop these sophisticated attacks, while providing its 1,500+ partners and millions of users speed and convenience alongside the high-assurance protection they deserve.”

Thirdfort utilises iProov Dynamic Liveness within its digital identity app to offer speed and convenience to legitimate users while providing robust protection against sophisticated fraud threats, such as AI-driven deepfakes and synthetic identities, which are prevalent in the property market. This secure verification enables individuals using the app to confidently prove their identity once, allowing for reuse across the entire property transaction or rental process. Implementing iProov's technology delivers the high level of assurance needed to meet HM Land Registry’s Digital ID Standard and help professional service firms stay compliant with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations.

iProov Dynamic Liveness proves that the individual setting up their identity within the Thirdfort app is who they claim to be—verifying they are a real person, genuinely present in real-time, and not a deepfake or synthetic identity. This is an essential tool for preventing fraud in high-value property transactions. Thirdfort partners with over 1,500 professional service firms across the UK, serving hundreds of thousands of end users involved in the UK's approximately one million annual property transactions, as well as the extensive rental market.

About iProov

iProov provides science-based biometric solutions that enable the world’s most security-conscious organizations to streamline secure remote onboarding and authentication for digital and physical access. Its award-winning liveness technology and iSOC offer unmatched resilience against deepfakes and generative AI threats while ensuring effortless, scalable user experiences. Trusted by leading governments and enterprises, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.K. Home Office, GovTech Singapore, ING, and UBS, iProov sets the standard in biometric identity assurance. Learn more at www.iproov.com.

About Thirdfort

Thirdfort's client due diligence platform protects professionals in the legal, property, and accountancy sectors, along with their clients, from fraud and money laundering. It combines technology, human expertise, and top-tier data providers to make client due diligence simple, swift, and secure. Thirdfort supports over 1,500 regulated businesses, including Thomas Legal, Pennington Manches Cooper, and Chestertons, helping them navigate an ever-changing regulatory landscape and rising fraud risks. Olly Thornton-Berry and Jack Bidgood founded Thirdfort after a friend lost £25,000 to fraud during a flat purchase - despite undergoing anti-fraud checks with multiple professionals. Witnessing the devastating impact of fraud firsthand, along with the frustration of reliance on paper-based checks, motivated them to create a solution. This experience became the driving force behind Thirdfort.