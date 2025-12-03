Scalar i3 Doubles Storage Capacity and Unlocks Ethernet Tape Connectivity with New Scalar iSCSI Bridge

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Corporation (Nasdaq: QMCO) today announced enhancements to the Scalar® i3 tape library, including increased capacity and extended connectivity into more environments thanks to new Ethernet connectivity enabled by the Scalar iSCSI Bridge. These improvements make Scalar i3 an increasingly secure, scalable, and low-cost choice for mid-sized environments where floor space and budgets are major considerations.

“With these updates, the Scalar i3 now delivers the best combination of scalability, density, flexibility, and cyber protection in its class,” said Geoff Barrall, chief product officer at Quantum. “As competing libraries from Dell and Overland Tandberg reach end-of-life, Scalar i3 will continue to provide customers with a clear upgrade path that lowers costs and extends the value of tape for years to come.”

Best-In-Class Scalability and Storage Density

The Scalar i3 now scales up to 16 modules in a 48U rack while still delivering 25% more density than other tape libraries in its class. With 800 usable slots and more than 14.4 PB of native capacity using LTO-9 (native 18TB/cartridge), the Scalar i3 sets the standard for scalable, high-density, low-footprint storage. These scalability improvements are available to all current Scalar i3 customers.

Extending Scalar Tape Libraries into More Environments

In partnership with ATTO, a leader in high-performance network and storage connectivity solutions, the Scalar iSCSI Bridge delivers an integrated, scalable solution that connects SAS tape drives to Ethernet networks using the iSCSI protocol. This approach provides a lower-cost alternative to Fibre Channel, reducing hardware expenses, power consumption, and ongoing maintenance. By extending SAS connectivity over Ethernet, the iSCSI Bridge eliminates previous cabling distance limitations. As data growth increases operating and capital costs, the iSCSI Bridge offers a simple, cost-effective way to connect Scalar i3 and Scalar i6 libraries into more environments.

“This is a prime example of how our high-performance connectivity technology enhances the performance of an already excellent product,” said Tim Klein, president and CEO at ATTO Technology. “Through this partnership with Quantum, we’re jointly extending the value of tape libraries to Ethernet-based infrastructures via an integrated solution that lowers costs and expands deployment options, paving the way for broader adoption.”

Features and Benefits of the Scalar iSCSI Bridge include:

Tape Libraries over Ethernet : Expands deployment options beyond Fibre Channel and SAS by enabling SAS tape drives to connect over Ethernet. Extends SAS connectivity distances, offering flexibility comparable to Fibre Channel environments.

: Expands deployment options beyond Fibre Channel and SAS by enabling SAS tape drives to connect over Ethernet. Extends SAS connectivity distances, offering flexibility comparable to Fibre Channel environments. Integrated Bridge : Integrated directly into the library chassis, the Scalar iSCSI Bridge minimizes rack space requirements and simplifies deployment with a smaller footprint.

: Integrated directly into the library chassis, the Scalar iSCSI Bridge minimizes rack space requirements and simplifies deployment with a smaller footprint. Lower-Cost Environment: Reduces total cost of ownership by up to 15% per drive. By using SAS tape drives, organizations eliminate the need for costly Fibre Channel drives and HBAs while lowering power and maintenance expenses.

The Scalar i3 with higher density and the Scalar i3 iSCSI bridge are available immediately. For more information, visit www.quantum.com/scalar-i3.

About Quantum

Quantum delivers end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era. With over four decades of experience, our data platform has allowed customers to extract the maximum value from their unique, unstructured data. From high-performance ingest that powers AI applications and demanding data-intensive workloads, to massive, durable data lakes to fuel AI models, Quantum delivers the most comprehensive and cost-efficient solutions. Leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research, and industrial technology trust Quantum with their most valuable asset – their data.

Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). Quantum, the Quantum logo, and Scalar are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements about the anticipated benefits and features of Quantum’s Scalar i3 solution, as well as our business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks, and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: the potential of the Scalar i3; the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; whether the market for Quantum’s Scalar i3 solution develops as anticipated and whether our products meet the developing needs of this market; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and any subsequent filings with the SEC. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.