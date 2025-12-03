Otto Partners with Industry Leaders to Provide Free Access to AI Scribe

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Otto, the veterinary technology company trusted by more than 5,000 clinics, today announced that Hill’s Pet Nutrition and The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC) are partnering with Otto to provide clinics with access free of charge to Otto AI Scribe, expanding the availability of veterinary-specific documentation tools to Hill’s Connect clinic partners and to TVC member clinics.

This collaboration marks a major step forward in giving veterinary teams access to the industry’s most accurate and easy-to-use AI scribe tool, one designed specifically for the realities of veterinary practice, not adapted from another industry.

Built for Clinics. Backed by Industry Leaders.

Otto’s AI Scribe generates accurate SOAP-formatted notes, helping ensure client communications, treatment plans, and education don’t fall through the cracks. Clinic team members are saving an average of 30 hours per month when fully utilizing Scribe.

“Complete and connected clinic records are essential for a pet’s care,” said Dr. Chelsie Estey, Chief Veterinary Officer of Hill’s Pet Nutrition U.S. “Otto AI Scribe ensures education and recommendations, including nutrition, are captured, improving adherence and continuity of care.”

“Otto separated itself by bringing real scale, proven performance, and a strong level of veterinary sector focus. They have what it takes to bring real scale to the AI scribe market,” said Nick McCart, President of TVC. “In a space full of new entrants, Otto has already demonstrated the needed maturity and reliability our member hospitals really depend on.”

A Shared Vision for Smarter, More Connected Care

“We’re thrilled that industry partners are choosing Otto AI Scribe,” said Zeynep Young, CEO of Otto. “They share our belief that every clinic—large or small—deserves access to technology that makes work easier, care better, and clients more connected. This collaboration is a testament to what can happen when innovation meets true industry partnership.”

Otto AI Scribe is already used by thousands of vets across North America, helping doctors complete records faster, improve compliance, and reduce administrative stress. This new partnership dramatically expands access, giving thousands more veterinary teams the ability to capture what matters most—accurately, affordably, and automatically. Any TVC clinic can sign up for free by going to www.otto.vet/signup and selecting “TVC” from the referral field dropdown, or clinics can learn more about Otto’s Scribe capabilities at www.otto.vet/scribe-tvc/.

Why Industry Leaders Chose Otto AI Scribe

Veterinary-trained AI captures what matters—clinical signs, treatment plans, and SOAP structure—not small talk.

captures what matters—clinical signs, treatment plans, and SOAP structure—not small talk. Custom templates and flexible formats to match each doctor’s preferences.

to match each doctor’s preferences. Multi-pet support without confusion or note merging.

without confusion or note merging. Deepest integrations in the industry , including automatic task generation and follow-up assignment, when used with Otto Flow.

, including automatic task generation and follow-up assignment, when used with Otto Flow. Notes 1 minute after the exam . Otto AI quickly turns conversation into accurate, editable notes.

. Otto AI quickly turns conversation into accurate, editable notes. Trusted by 5,000+ clinics and built by a team that understands veterinary workflow firsthand.

About Otto

Otto is a veterinary technology company focused on helping over 5,000 clinics grow and thrive while protecting team balance. Designed by people who know the realities of veterinary practice, Otto delivers automated client communications, digital forms, direct booking, payment tools, AI scribe and workflow solutions that integrate seamlessly with leading PIMS. Unlike many platforms, Otto is 100% veterinary-focused, comes with all capabilities available out-of-the-box, and supported by a team of vet professionals who have lived the day-to-day realities of the industry. From small animal clinics to specialty and ER hospitals, Otto helps veterinary teams fill their schedule, streamline operations, reduce burnout, and focus on high-quality care. Learn more at www.otto.vet.