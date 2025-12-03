-

Payroc and Myriad Systems Partner to Power Seamless Payment Integration for Healthcare Providers

Myriad Health software extends reach with Payroc’s unique offerings

TINLEY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payroc and Myriad Systems today announced a new partnership to integrate Payroc’s payment technology within Myriad Health, Myriad’s fully integrated electronic health record (EHR) and billing platform. The collaboration will streamline payment acceptance for private practice healthcare providers, improving efficiency, transparency, and patient experience across the revenue cycle.

By embedding Payroc’s secure payment capabilities into Myriad Health’s AI-powered practice management and automation environment, the partnership gives providers an additional all-in-one platform option for clinical, billing, and payment workflows. The platform reduces administrative burden and helps practices get paid faster. Myriad’s MediPay credit card and ACH payment tools will also be available through this integration, offering additional flexibility and insight for practices seeking to modernize their patient-payment process.

“We’re excited to strengthen our relationship with Myriad Systems,” said Conn Byrne, Executive Director of Integrated Payments at Payroc. “This collaboration allows us to extend Payroc’s healthcare payments expertise to Myriad’s clients, empowering providers to deliver better patient experiences while simplifying the back-office process.”

“Payroc’s robust and protective backend aligns perfectly with Myriad’s adaptive workflows and healthcare-exclusive payment architecture, restoring a level of excellence long overdue in private practice tech ecosystems,” said Jeremy Shiner, Founder and CEO of Myriad Systems. The integration between Payroc and Myriad Health is expected to go live in the coming weeks. Together, the companies aim to deliver a more connected, intuitive payments experience for healthcare professionals nationwide.

About Payroc

Founded in 2003, Payroc WorldAccess, LLC, is a global payments ecosystem that helps businesses accept payments and optimize commerce. Payroc ranks among the top merchant acquirers in North America, processing more than $125 billion in volume annually and operating across 50 regions with direct connections to the major card networks. Its proprietary full-stack technology supports vertically tailored card-present, card-not-present, and omnichannel solutions for software providers, financial institutions, and merchants of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and award-winning support, Payroc makes payments seamless and drives growth for partners worldwide. For more information, visit payroc.com

About Myriad Systems

Myriad Systems aligns with the needs of provider-led practices through customized technology and consultative services. Our all-in-one platform, Myriad Health, is the first truly free EHR and billing software when used with our integrated healthcare payment solution, Myriad MediPay. Myriad MedBill provides integrated billing, coding, and credentialing services independently and as part of our Built-in-Biller™ program. These integrated platforms help practices enhance patient experiences, optimize payments, and streamline billing, in addition to reducing administrative and direct costs, and maintaining clinical compliance. For more information, visit https://myriadsystems.ai.

*To be eligible for free,all-in-one software, providers must use Myriad Systems’ affiliate company Myriad MediPay to process credit card payments.

Contacts

Payroc Media: marketing@payroc.com
Myriad Systems Media: publicrelations@myriadsystems.ai

Industry:

Payroc

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Payroc Media: marketing@payroc.com
Myriad Systems Media: publicrelations@myriadsystems.ai

More News From Payroc

Payroc Completes Acquisition of BlueSnap

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payroc, a leading payments platform and merchant acquirer, today announced it has completed its acquisition of BlueSnap, the global Boston-based payment orchestration and AR automation platform. The transaction, first announced following a definitive agreement on July 31, 2025, is now closed and the BlueSnap technology and team will begin operating as part of Payroc effective immediately. The strategic union brings together Payroc’s direct-connect acquiring capabilitie...

BlueSnap Partners with Commerce to Launch First-Ever AR Automation & ERP-Integrated Customer Portal

BOSTON & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueSnap, the global payment orchestration platform for B2B and B2C businesses, today announced a groundbreaking integration with Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), the parent company of leading open, composable ecommerce platform BigCommerce, to deliver the first B2B payments and AR automation solution purpose-built for BigCommerce B2B Edition. BigCommerce B2B Edition, designed specifically for manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers, now offers enhanced functional...

Payroc Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire BlueSnap

TINLEY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payroc WorldAccess, LLC a leading North American merchant acquirer and payment technology provider, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire BlueSnap, a Boston-based global payment orchestration and AR automation platform. This strategic acquisition unites Payroc's direct-connect acquiring infrastructure across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, and transforms Payroc’s capabilities by adding BlueSnap’s robust global and enterprise capa...
Back to Newsroom