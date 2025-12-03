Payroc and Myriad Systems Partner to Power Seamless Payment Integration for Healthcare Providers

TINLEY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payroc and Myriad Systems today announced a new partnership to integrate Payroc’s payment technology within Myriad Health, Myriad’s fully integrated electronic health record (EHR) and billing platform. The collaboration will streamline payment acceptance for private practice healthcare providers, improving efficiency, transparency, and patient experience across the revenue cycle.

By embedding Payroc’s secure payment capabilities into Myriad Health’s AI-powered practice management and automation environment, the partnership gives providers an additional all-in-one platform option for clinical, billing, and payment workflows. The platform reduces administrative burden and helps practices get paid faster. Myriad’s MediPay credit card and ACH payment tools will also be available through this integration, offering additional flexibility and insight for practices seeking to modernize their patient-payment process.

“We’re excited to strengthen our relationship with Myriad Systems,” said Conn Byrne, Executive Director of Integrated Payments at Payroc. “This collaboration allows us to extend Payroc’s healthcare payments expertise to Myriad’s clients, empowering providers to deliver better patient experiences while simplifying the back-office process.”

“Payroc’s robust and protective backend aligns perfectly with Myriad’s adaptive workflows and healthcare-exclusive payment architecture, restoring a level of excellence long overdue in private practice tech ecosystems,” said Jeremy Shiner, Founder and CEO of Myriad Systems. The integration between Payroc and Myriad Health is expected to go live in the coming weeks. Together, the companies aim to deliver a more connected, intuitive payments experience for healthcare professionals nationwide.

About Payroc

Founded in 2003, Payroc WorldAccess, LLC, is a global payments ecosystem that helps businesses accept payments and optimize commerce. Payroc ranks among the top merchant acquirers in North America, processing more than $125 billion in volume annually and operating across 50 regions with direct connections to the major card networks. Its proprietary full-stack technology supports vertically tailored card-present, card-not-present, and omnichannel solutions for software providers, financial institutions, and merchants of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and award-winning support, Payroc makes payments seamless and drives growth for partners worldwide. For more information, visit payroc.com

About Myriad Systems

Myriad Systems aligns with the needs of provider-led practices through customized technology and consultative services. Our all-in-one platform, Myriad Health, is the first truly free EHR and billing software when used with our integrated healthcare payment solution, Myriad MediPay. Myriad MedBill provides integrated billing, coding, and credentialing services independently and as part of our Built-in-Biller™ program. These integrated platforms help practices enhance patient experiences, optimize payments, and streamline billing, in addition to reducing administrative and direct costs, and maintaining clinical compliance. For more information, visit https://myriadsystems.ai.

*To be eligible for free,all-in-one software, providers must use Myriad Systems’ affiliate company Myriad MediPay to process credit card payments.