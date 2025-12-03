Luma Financial Technologies to Power InspereX Structured Note Distribution for RIAs

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luma Financial Technologies (“Luma”), a global platform for structured products, annuities, and life insurance solutions, today announced that InspereX , a technology-driven distributor of fixed income, structured products, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and alternative investments, has selected Luma to serve in two key roles that power structured note distribution for RIAs. Through this decision, Luma and InspereX are empowering financial professionals by simplifying complexity into efficient, scalable solutions.

InspereX has selected Luma’s market-leading technology to power structured note access within its newly launched Aria platform, an all-in-one solution for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) that brings together tools for structured investments, fixed income, and alternatives. With Luma’s structured note capabilities integrated into Aria, RIAs gain efficient access to diversified products, institutional-quality insights, and comprehensive lifecycle management.

“RIAs are navigating more complexity than ever as they work to deliver better outcomes for their clients. Our mission is to simplify that process by giving advisors the technology and tools to serve clients more efficiently and effectively,” said Jeff Schwantz, Chief Growth Officer at Luma Financial Technologies. “By streamlining how advisors evaluate and implement structured notes, our technology embedded into Aria will aid more RIAs in confidently broadening their offerings and delivering on outcomes.”

Luma’s platform supports the full lifecycle of structured notes, from issuer comparison and product design to post-trade performance monitoring. It provides advisors with a centralized, issuer-agnostic resource to evaluate, implement, and manage structured investments, ultimately delivering practical and impactful innovation measured by real-world results.

Additionally, Luma now connects RIAs to structured products distributed by InspereX. Integrated with Aria, RIAs leveraging Aria have direct, streamlined access to InspereX offerings on Luma, enhancing product availability and operational efficiency.

“Markets continue to evolve, but the advisor’s mandate remains to deliver exceptional value through thoughtful, personalized solutions,” said Scott Mitchell, CEO at InspereX. “By leveraging Luma’s technology within our Aria solution, we’re equipping RIAs with market-leading structured note capabilities alongside fixed income and alternatives in one seamless experience. And by distributing InspereX structured notes through Luma’s technology, we’re able to reach an even broader RIA audience with our outcome-oriented solutions.”

Together, Luma and InspereX are combining institutional expertise with advisor-first technology to help RIAs expand access, simplify operations, strengthen client outcomes, and scale their businesses.

For more information, visit www.lumafintech.com or www.accessaria.com.

About Luma Financial Technologies

Founded in 2018, Luma Financial Technologies (“Luma”) has pioneered a cutting-edge fintech software platform that has been adopted by broker/dealer firms, RIA offices, and private banks around the world. By using Luma, institutional and retail investors have a fully customizable, independent, buy-side technology platform that helps financial teams more efficiently learn about, research, purchase, and manage alternative investments as well as annuities.

Luma gives these users the ability to oversee the full, end-to-end process lifecycle by offering a suite of solutions. These include education resources and training materials; creation and pricing of custom structured products; electronic order entry; and post-trade management. By prioritizing transparency and ease of use, Luma is a global multi-issuer, multi-wholesaler, and multi-product option that financial professionals can utilize to best meet their clients’ specific portfolio needs.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Luma also has offices in New York, NY, Miami, FL, Zurich, Switzerland, and Lisbon, Portugal.

For more information, please visit Luma’s website, or follow us on LinkedIn.

About InspereX

InspereX is built on access, aggregation, and analysis. We redefine precision investing across structured products, ETFs, private markets, and new-issue and secondary fixed income. InspereX connects advisors and institutions to differentiated investment opportunities, combining deep market expertise with a modern approach to distribution. Our Aria platform integrates advanced technology, market intelligence, and personalized service to streamline execution and empower advisors to deliver greater value to their clients. InspereX represents more than 400 issuing entities, distributes to more than 1,500 partners, and has distributed more than $800 billion in new issue securities. The firm has seven trading desks and more than 180 employees with offices in Delray Beach, Florida; Santa Monica, California; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago, IL; and New York, NY.