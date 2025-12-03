KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Redaptive EAAS Issuer 2025-1, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to two classes of notes issued by Redaptive EAAS Issuer 2025-1, LLC. The transaction is collateralized by a diversified pool of 1,445 leases to 46 obligors associated with various installations with a total securitization value of approximately $244.5 million which includes a prefunding pool of about $25.9 million.

The three largest geographic concentrations include Texas, California, and New Jersey, which together represent approximately 31.8% of the number of leases and approximately 43.2% of the securitization value. The portfolio consists of approximately 49.9% fixed payment contract type and 50.2% performance adjusted payment contract type by securitization value and approximately 55.6% fixed payment contract type and 44.5% performance adjusted payment contract type by number of leases. The weighted average original and remaining tenor of the leases is 115 months and 95 months, respectively.

