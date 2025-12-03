Bombora Audiences Now Available on Reddit to Reach B2B Buyers at Scale

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bombora, the true B2B data pioneer, and Reddit have announced a strategic partnership to bring high-performing B2B company-level audience targeting to Reddit’s audience of business decision makers.

Reddit has emerged as one of the most influential platforms for B2B engagement, reaching 61% of business decision-makers1 across communities from r/techsupport to r/cybersecurity. With 100,000+ communities and 116 million daily active unique visitors, Reddit is where real people form communities, get answers, share ideas, discuss life, and offer advice.

This collaboration allows marketers to activate Bombora’s consent-driven B2B digital audiences to reach and target business decision-makers where they’re seeking information across Reddit’s 23 billion+ posts and comments.

“Bombora’s high fidelity data and audiences help B2B advertisers harness the full potential of Reddit’s incredible conversation-based platform,” said Mike Burton, Co-Founder and EVP of Strategic Partnerships at Bombora. “Now advertisers will have confidence that they are reaching the key accounts and buying group members that align with their advertising strategies on the Reddit platform. This combination of precision, scale and relevance makes the potential of our partnership almost limitless.”

With this partnership, Reddit advertisers gain access to the full suite of Bombora digital audiences, including:

Hundreds of prebuilt firmographic and behavioral segments

6,300+ B2B attributes that advertisers can combine to create custom audiences

Over 19,000 Company Surge® Intent-based audiences

Any strategic account-based marketing (ABM) list

Additionally, Bombora’s new-to-market Curated Ecosystem Audiences, which transform highly sought after B2B data signals from industry leaders like Crunchbase, G2, Definitive Healthcare and HG Insights, into addressable digital audiences, are available today on Reddit. No matter the ideal target – whether it’s leaders at “unicorn” companies, or decision makers at specialty pharmacies – Bombora’s audiences now make it possible to reach them effectively on Reddit.

“Reddit is where decisions are made,” said Kevin Mallon, Third Party Partnerships Manager at Reddit. “This partnership with Bombora helps B2B brands show up with relevance and achieve real impact with their campaigns, enabling them to connect the right audience to the rich conversations taking place on our platform.”

About Bombora

The true B2B data pioneer, Bombora connects the B2B ecosystem in a one-of-a-kind Data Co-op of leading publishers, brand websites, and premium data providers. Leveraging advanced AI models, Bombora creates a holistic view of company research behavior enabling brands, agencies, and publishers to identify, understand, and reach their prospects and customers. Bombora provides a range of leading Intent, Identity, B2B Audiences and Campaign Measurement solutions, and makes them accessible within almost every B2B MarTech, RevTech, SalesTech and AdTech solution.

About Reddit, Inc.

Reddit is a community of communities. It’s built on shared interests, passion, and trust, and is home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. Every day, Reddit users submit, vote, and comment on the topics they care most about. With 100,000+ active communities and 116 million daily active unique visitors, Reddit is one of the internet’s largest sources of information. For more information, visit www.redditinc.com.