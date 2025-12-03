Hadron Energy Receives Nuclear Regulatory Commission Acceptance of Its Quality Assurance Program Description Topical Report

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hadron Energy, Inc. (“Hadron”) today announced that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (the “NRC”) has formally accepted for review the company’s Quality Assurance Program Description (“QAPD”) Topical Report, marking a critical regulatory milestone in Hadron’s licensing pathway for the Halo Micro-Modular Reactor (“MMR”). The NRC’s acceptance for review follows its completeness determination of the submitted QAPD Topical Report and establishes the agency’s initial review schedule, key regulatory milestones, and estimated staff-hour commitments.

The NRC’s completeness determination confirms that Hadron’s QAPD Topical Report, which contains information covering the design, engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, testing, and operations quality activities of the Halo MMR, contains the information required for formal docketing and detailed technical review. This milestone represents the company’s first major licensing submission under its Quality Assurance framework and reinforces Hadron’s commitment to meeting the highest standards of nuclear safety, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence.

In its notification to Hadron, the NRC provided the expected schedule for Requests for Additional Information (RAIs) and Regulatory Confirmatory Items (RCIs), based on an assumed 30-day response window. The agency also outlined anticipated review-hour allocations and noted that the schedule may adjust based on the complexity of technical issues or other unanticipated factors during the review process.

“This acceptance for review by the NRC is a critical step in our regulatory engagement strategy and highlights the quality and completeness of Hadron’s early licensing work,” said Samuel Gibson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hadron Energy. “The QAPD is foundational to any nuclear program. We appreciate the NRC staff’s professionalism and look forward to continuing constructive, timely engagement as we advance the Halo MMR toward licensing and deployment.”

Acceptance for review of the QAPD Topical Report follows a series of recent milestones for Hadron, including the company’s $1.2 billion definitive business combination agreement with GigCapital7 Corp. (Nasdaq: GIG) and the designation of its public-company Board of Directors. As Hadron moves through the NRC review process, the company remains focused on its goal to deliver America’s next generation of light-water MMRs to meet accelerating energy demand from data centers, industrial facilities, remote applications, and national security installations.

About Hadron Energy, Inc.

Hadron is a pioneer in MMR technology. Designed to deliver 10 MWe of power, Hadron’s MMR will be smaller, more cost-effective, and faster to deploy than other proposed MMR power solutions. The revolutionary design of Hadron’s MMR allows its reactor core and containment shell to be transportable in a shipping container, providing a versatile deployment model for end users. Whether powering an artificial intelligence data center, remote community, or an industrial hub, Hadron’s MMR is expected to provide a reliable, safe and scalable nuclear energy solution. For more information, please visit https://www.hadronenergy.com/.

About GigCapital7 Corp.

GigCapital7 Corp. is a Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)™ company, also known as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), with a Mentor-Investor™ methodology and a mission to partner with a high technology differentiating company to forge a successful path to the public markets through a business combination. GigCapital7 Corp. aims to partner with an innovative company with exceptional leaders in order to create an industry-leading partnership that will be successful for years to come.

Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)™ and “Mentor-Investor™ are trademarks of GigManagement, LLC, a member entity of GigCapital Global and affiliate of GigCapital7 Corp., used pursuant to agreement.

