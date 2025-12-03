OfficeSpace Unveils AI Canvas for AI Space Planning and More Agentic Capabilities Transforming the Human Experience of Work; Waitlist Now Open

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OfficeSpace, provider of the leading AI Operating System for the Built World, today announced the upcoming release of AI Canvas, a next-generation AI space planning built natively into the OfficeSpace workplace management and experience platform. The solution enables workplace leaders and planners to auto-generate intelligent layouts and stack plans instantly, creating and iterating workspace designs in minutes instead of months.

Built on the patented technology of its recent acquisition, Dojo AI — a proven leader in AI-powered space planning trusted by Fortune 500 organizations — AI Canvas transforms static floor plans into living systems, ones that adapt to how people actually work, balancing cost, collaboration, and sustainability automatically. AI Canvas cuts planning time by up to 60%, increases occupancy efficiency by nearly 70%, and meaningfully improves the employee experience.

But the true power of AI Canvas lies in how it transforms the human experience of work. By understanding how teams interact, move, and collaborate, AI Canvas helps organizations design environments where people can do their best work — with greater focus, belonging, and flexibility. The result isn’t just smarter layouts; it’s workplaces that feel more intuitive, connected, and alive.

Since October, OfficeSpace has seen a surge of demand, with hundreds of organizations expressing interest in its AI space planning solution. In response, the company has opened an official waitlist program for AI Canvas, giving enterprises the opportunity to secure their place in line for priority onboarding. AI Canvas will be available for purchase with a subscription to the OfficeSpace platform, and organizations can sign up for the waitlist here.

Reimagining the Workplace as a Living System with Best-in-Class Agentic Capabilities

“AI Canvas and the entirety of our upcoming AI solutions represent a turning point for the built world and the workplace within it,” said Erin Mulligan Helgren, CEO of OfficeSpace. “For the first time, workplace management and experience isn't reactive—it's predictive. We are combining best-in-class agentic intelligence with a best-in-class user and workplace experience to deliver something far greater in value to our clients.”

Mulligan Helgren continued, “As the only unified IWMS and WEX platform, OfficeSpace brings together a single, connected data set across both the measurable workplace and the human experience. That foundation allows us to train and apply AI in ways no one else can, turning workplace data into strategic intelligence. We’re helping organizations not just manage space, but unlock its potential as a growth lever rather than a cost center. That’s real transformation. I’m incredibly proud of our team for delivering this innovation, and even more excited for the clients who are reimagining the workplace of the future with OfficeSpace.”

The Leading AI Operating System for the Built World Enabling Smarter Planning, Faster Decisions, Better Workplaces.

While AI Canvas is the immediate solution coming to market, the company is also bringing advanced AI and agentic capabilities into every aspect of the workplace experience, including the ability to:

Forecast occupancy and utilization with precision, connecting sensor, Wi-Fi, badge, and reservation data to predict demand, right-size portfolios, and unlock new opportunities for growth.

Enhance collaboration and team performance with AI-driven adjacency analysis that identifies optimal seating and neighborhood arrangements.

Design through natural conversation using tools like Ask AI Canvas to adjust layouts, test “what-if” scenarios, and simulate outcomes in real time.

Detect and respond to changes automatically, with AI-generated recommendations that help workplaces evolve alongside their people.

Built In, Not Bolted On

Unlike standalone AI point solutions or legacy IWMS and WEX systems, OfficeSpace's AI capabilities are fully embedded within the OfficeSpace platform, connected with every workflow across the workplace management process, from space and asset management to visitor experience and beyond. This unified foundation allows for faster automation, consistent insights, and seamless scalability across enterprise environments.

“By embedding AI into the very core of our platform, we’re eliminating the barriers between intelligence and action,” said Andres Avalos, Chief Product Officer at OfficeSpace. “Our AI solutions don't just help organizations plan; they help them plan continuously, with data that learns and adapts alongside their teams.”

Clients can secure their spot in line by signing up for the AI Canvas waitlist today.

About OfficeSpace Software

OfficeSpace is the AI platform for the built environment that helps teams plan, connect, and perform in the workplace with space planning, desk and room booking, employee wayfinding and announcements, visitor management, enterprise asset management, real-time reporting and analytics, AI workflows, and predictive intelligence. OfficeSpace is named Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Best Enterprise ROI, Overall Leader, and a Top 1% Office Software winner on G2’s enterprise software review site. OfficeSpace is also a top supplier in Gartner’s 2025 Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications, and on AppsCRE corporate real estate marketplace. The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners and Resurgens Technology Partners. Follow OfficeSpace on LinkedIn, OfficeSpace Software.