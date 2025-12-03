XiFin Joins Pharmacy Interoperability and Clinical Services Alliance to Support Pharmacists as Clinical Care Providers

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XiFin, Inc., a leader in revenue cycle management (RCM), including billing solutions enhanced with embedded artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that it has joined the Pharmacy Interoperability and Clinical Services Alliance (PICSA). The Alliance was founded by Leavitt Partners, an HMA Company, to advance scalable pharmacist-provided clinical services and interoperability.

With national momentum building behind expanded pharmacist clinical authority, including the proposed federal legislation, the Ensuring Community Access to Pharmacist Services (ECAPS) Act, XiFin joining the Alliance helps prepare the industry for a future in which pharmacists play an increasingly formalized role in delivering and billing clinical services.

By joining the Alliance, XiFin, a leader in empowering pharmacists as clinical providers, will support PICSA’s focus on improving the patient experience, reducing care fragmentation, and advancing interoperability across healthcare. Despite the increasingly important role pharmacists play in delivering clinical care and meeting patient needs, pharmacy continues to operate in silos, separate from other areas of medical care delivery.

As a member of PICSA, XiFin will collaborate with experts across the pharmacy spectrum, alongside technical vendors and health plans, to identify quality metrics, shape policy frameworks, and develop standards for reimbursement pathways that demonstrate the value of seamless delivery and recording of clinical services. The initiative will prioritize Medicaid and commercial adoption across diverse care settings. A key focus will be establishing ROI frameworks that reduce administrative burden by creating a standardized pathway for data exchange and medical billing, while demonstrating the measurable value of pharmacist-provided care.

“XiFin supports the shared vision of our PICSA partners in shaping a healthcare ecosystem where pharmacists are fully integrated as essential clinical providers,” said David Pope, PharmD, Chief Pharmacy Officer at XiFin. “As proposed policies like ECAPS continue to advance, it is critical that we identify and share best practices that inform frameworks for sustainable reimbursement and care team integration. These efforts can transform workflow integration and establish consistent, sustainable standards across all pharmacy settings, which is critical to supporting this vital sector.”

XiFin will draw from its decades of expertise and experience in interoperability and RCM innovation to help PICSA:

Shape implementation guidance for pharmacist-delivered clinical services that enable seamless adoption within pharmacy workflows and reimbursement pathways.

Demonstrate the value of connectivity and real-time data exchange in advancing pharmacist-provided clinical services.

Strengthen policy readiness by aligning real-world ROI and implementation success with evolving reimbursement and standards frameworks.

2025 Accomplishments

Within the first 90 days, the alliance has achieved alignment on three primary challenges that will drive its initial focus: credentialing, billing, and real-time clinical data exchange. Nuances across states and payors, taxonomy misalignment, a lack of a universal approach, isolated environments, fragmented systems, and excessive manual processes are hindering the ability to scale and ultimately improve the capacity to serve patients and enhance health access and outcomes.

Since its inception in August 2025, significant progress has been made. As an alliance, a Pharmacist as a Provider onboarding playbook has been created and assisted in building a national view of the provider enrollment nuances and credentialing landscape. It has begun aligning stakeholders on a strategy of unified access, use, storage, and data exchange, and has developed a standards catalogue to be used in the gap analysis that is the next step. The Alliance plans to target specific states for piloting as we move into 2026.

“We’re thrilled to welcome industry leader XiFin to PICSA as we work together to unite health plans, providers, technology innovators, and pharmacists in building scalable credentialing, billing and reimbursement models and standardizing clinical workflows,” said Kim Boyd, Principal at Leavitt Partners and Executive Director of PICSA. “XiFin’s leadership in helping America’s pharmacists overcome fragmented workflows and inconsistent reimbursement models will be invaluable as we work to expand pharmacists’ ability to deliver essential patient care, especially as national policy continues to evolve.”

About XiFin

XiFin is a healthcare information technology company that empowers organizations to navigate an evolving and increasingly complex healthcare landscape. Leveraging AI-enabled technologies and services, the XiFin Empower platform delivers enhanced operational efficiency, increased productivity and workflow automation. Our comprehensive set of solutions—spanning revenue cycle management, clinical workflow enablement, laboratory information systems, and patient engagement—provides healthcare organizations with the tools they need to achieve financial strength, optimize operations, and implement industry-leading strategies. XiFin Empower solutions deliver THE POWER TO DO GOOD® so that healthcare organizations can do more good for more patients. Visit www.XiFin.com, follow XiFin on LinkedIn, or subscribe to the XiFin blog to learn more.

About Leavitt Partners

Leavitt Partners, an HMA Company is a leading consulting company at the forefront of navigating change in healthcare. The company provides clients with investment support, member-based alliances, and strategic advisory services, striving to make health more accessible, effective, and sustainable. For more information, visit leavittpartners.com.