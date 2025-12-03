Philip Morris International Expands its Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP, Launching a Bold New Chapter in Their Long-Standing Relationship

STAMFORD, CT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) today announced an expanded partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP and with Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli—the single-marque motorsport championship created in 1993—for the 2026 season and beyond. This next chapter introduces one major development: the ZYN brand of nicotine pouches—the number one nicotine pouch brand globally1—will feature on Scuderia Ferrari HP Formula 1 liveries at select races throughout the seasons.

This bold new chapter reinforces a spirit of relentless innovation and unforgettable experiences that has defined the partnership for more than five decades—making it one of the strongest in sports history. To mark this moment, ZYN branding will first feature on the Scuderia Ferrari HP car livery during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 scheduled for December 7.

“PMI shares with Scuderia Ferrari HP the pursuit to innovate and challenge the status quo for millions of adults that share this passion. By engaging in this space, we demonstrate our commitment on this journey,” said Stefano Volpetti, President Smoke-Free Products & Chief Consumer Officer, PMI. “By further enhancing our partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP, we hope to accelerate the replacement of cigarettes, and we want our adult consumers of nicotine products, like ZYN, to embrace and enjoy every moment of this thrilling ride.”

“Ferrari has always valued partnerships built on innovation, responsibility and a vision oriented toward continuous improvement, with a forward-looking mindset. Our renewed collaboration with PMI is a concrete expression of this approach and continues a relationship that has lasted for over fifty years, grounded in scientific progress and long-term thinking. As PMI advances the development of smoke-free alternatives, we are proud to evolve together, uniting our shared values of excellence, discipline and innovation to drive progress both on and off the track,” said Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer, Ferrari.

Responsible Marketing

PMI’s marketing and sales policies and practices reflect our commitment to market all our products responsibly. This means increasing adult consumers’ awareness and understanding of our smoke-free product portfolio while guarding against access to our products by unintended audiences. Formula 1—with its overwhelmingly adult audience—is a global platform where we engage adult consumers worldwide with a message of choice and innovative alternatives to cigarettes.

About ZYN

ZYN nicotine pouches—the number one nicotine pouch brand globally2. In the U.S., they are the only nicotine pouches authorized as appropriate to protect public health by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. ZYN nicotine pouches are not risk-free and contain nicotine, which is addictive. They are intended only for legal-aged adult consumers of nicotine products and are not alternatives to quitting tobacco and nicotine altogether.

Philip Morris International: A Global Smoke-Free Champion

Philip Morris International is a leading international consumer goods company, actively delivering a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company’s current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, nicotine pouch and e-vapor products. Our smoke-free products are available for sale in over 100 markets, and as of June 30, 2025, PMI estimates they were used by over 41 million legal-age consumers around the world, many of whom have moved away from cigarettes or significantly reduced their consumption. The smoke-free business accounted for 41% of PMI’s first-nine months 2025 total net revenues. Since 2008, PMI has invested over $14 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. Following a robust science-based review, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the marketing of Swedish Match’s General snus and ZYN nicotine pouches and versions of PMI’s IQOS devices and consumables - the first-ever such authorizations in their respective categories. Versions of IQOS devices and consumables and General snus also obtained the first-ever Modified Risk Tobacco Product authorizations from the FDA. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI has a long-term ambition to expand into wellness and healthcare areas and aims to enhance life through the delivery of seamless health experiences. References to “PMI”, “we”, “our” and “us” mean Philip Morris International Inc., and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

1 PMI reported global shipment volumes and in-market sales estimates of nicotine pouch units, from January 2025 to July 2025

