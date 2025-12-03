Seel Partners With Leading Insurance Partners To Scale Its Post-Purchase Service

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seel, the leading agentic post-purchase platform, today announced new insurance and reinsurance partnerships with Lloyd’s of London, Great American Insurance Group, and Arch Insurance.

Seel uses AI to power its trademarked Worry-Free Purchase® program, a post-purchase service that augments merchants’ existing operations. Seel gives shoppers a premium, consistent experience after checkout while helping merchants reduce operating costs and drive incremental revenue.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Seel has six offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company began as a full-stack program operator, holding its own insurer, broker, administrator, MGA, and TPA licenses to tightly manage the merchant and shopper experience. As Seel scaled and its risk profile matured, it began partnering with established insurance and reinsurance providers to lower its cost of capital, expand geographically, and sharpen its focus on AI-enabled services.

By partnering with Lloyd’s, Great American, and Arch, Seel pairs its technology-driven service model with the capital efficiency and specialist expertise of leading global carriers. Behind the scenes, Seel operates an integrated insurance infrastructure spanning underwriting, distribution, and administration, supported by a compliance organization of veteran carrier executives, former regulators, and partners from top-tier law firms. The company invests millions of dollars annually in regulatory and legal compliance so merchants can offer insurance-backed post-purchase services calibrated to the requirements of each jurisdiction in which they operate.

Since these partnerships went live earlier this year, Seel has been progressively ceding risk from its in-house underwriting capacity to its partners through co-insurance and reinsurance agreements. Over time, Seel intends to make partner capacity the default for its programs, shifting the majority of risk to its carrier partners while concentrating its own investment on AI capabilities that drive superior underwriting performance and a differentiated end-customer experience.