Accenture and Snowflake Drive Enterprise Reinvention with AI and Data

NEW YORK & No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, are expanding their collaboration to scale generative AI innovation and business outcomes for clients, such as Caterpillar. With the formation of the Accenture Snowflake Business Group, announced today, the companies can help more enterprises reinvent their business models by harnessing the power of cloud, AI and data, anchored by Accenture AI Refinery™, and recent innovations such as Snowflake Intelligence and Snowflake Cortex AI.

“In today’s rapidly evolving market, companies are under immense pressure to reinvent their operations and business models to stay ahead,” said Manish Sharma, chief strategy and services officer, Accenture. “The Accenture Snowflake Business Group will help clients to better leverage Snowflake’s unique foundation of reliable, accessible, contextualized data, coupled with Accenture’s ability to unlock the power of advanced AI for clients faster.”

“Our partnership with Accenture has empowered hundreds of organizations to unlock AI's potential and reveal previously unimaginable insights,” said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO, Snowflake. “The Accenture Snowflake Business Group combines Accenture's industry-leading business reinvention experience with Snowflake's enterprise-ready, easy, connected, and trusted platform. This collaboration enables enterprises to achieve their full potential with AI and data, transforming how they harness data to build next-generation AI-powered applications, drive better decision-making, and maximize their data's potential for AI innovation.”

Accenture and Snowflake Help Organizations Tap into Data to Accelerate AI Adoption

Leading global industrial equipment manufacturer, Caterpillar, is working with Accenture and Snowflake to unlock the full value of its operational data. This will help drive better quality in manufacturing, timely insights for finance, and improved knowledge management for complex work. The collaboration, which combines Caterpillar’s IT AI Center of Excellence, Accenture’s industrial manufacturing, AI and data experience and global delivery capability with Snowflake’s AI capabilities, will help accelerate Caterpillar’s enterprise-wide AI and data transformation.

“Our work with Accenture and Snowflake marks a major step forward in our journey to become a truly AI-and-data-driven organization,” said Jamie Engstrom, CIO, Caterpillar. “Our collaboration, coupled with the Caterpillar IT AI COE, will allow us to make faster, data-informed decisions that improve efficiency, enhance quality, and deliver greater value.”

Accenture Snowflake Business Group Accelerates Client Transformation

The new Accenture Snowflake Business Group builds on a long-standing partnership focused on helping clients transform their data into a core business asset. The group will be supported by more than 5,000 Accenture SnowPro-certified people – the largest certified talent pool in the ecosystem. It is dedicated to helping organizations across industries migrate to the cloud, create AI-ready data estates, and accelerate AI innovations that drive new value and business outcomes.

This is a key focus for enterprise clients: 85% of c-suite leaders plan to increase AI investments this year, with 67% viewing AI primarily as a driver of revenue growth rather than just a means to cut costs, according to recent Accenture research.

As part of the Accenture Snowflake Business Group, the companies will jointly invest in the establishment of a global Center of Excellence, where specialized Accenture and Snowflake teams will work side-by-side with clients to rapidly apply the latest technologies, and co-create new assets and solutions.

The business group will tap into Accenture's deep industry experience, business reinvention capabilities, and ecosystem relationships, as well as the Accenture AI Refinery platform. This can help clients jump-start custom data journeys and lay the groundwork for agentic capabilities, leveraging Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud for scalability and governance.

Learn more about Accenture and Snowflake’s partnership here.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “aspires,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook,” “goal,” “target” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, risks that: the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture’s results of operations have been, and may in the future be, adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and geopolitical conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company’s clients’ businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture’s business depends on generating and maintaining client demand for the company’s services and solutions including through the adaptation and expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the evolving technological environment could materially affect the company’s results of operations; risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI could harm the company’s business, damage its reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action; if Accenture is unable to match people and their skills with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company’s business, the utilization rate of the company’s professionals and the company’s results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture faces legal, reputational and financial risks from any failure to protect client and/or company data from security incidents or cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; Accenture’s ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with key ecosystem partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company’s results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture’s profitability could materially suffer due to pricing pressure, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies or fail to satisfy certain agreed-upon targets or specific service levels; changes in Accenture’s level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company’s effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture’s results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; Accenture’s debt obligations could adversely affect its business and financial condition; changes to accounting standards or in the estimates and assumptions Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results; as a result of Accenture’s geographically diverse operations and strategy to continue to grow in key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; Accenture’s business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture’s work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; Accenture’s global operations expose the company to numerous and sometimes conflicting legal and regulatory requirements; if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture’s services or solutions infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” heading in Accenture plc’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the timing and amount of costs related to our business optimization actions and the nature and extent of benefits realized from such actions are subject to uncertainties and other factors, including local country consultation processes and regulations, and may differ from our current expectations and estimates. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including statements regarding (i) Snowflake’s business strategy, (ii) Snowflake’s products, services, and technology offerings, including those that are under development or not generally available, (iii) market growth, trends, and competitive considerations, and (iv) the integration, interoperability, and availability of Snowflake’s products with and on third-party platforms. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Annual Reports on Form 10-K that Snowflake files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

© 2025 Snowflake Inc. All rights reserved. Snowflake, the Snowflake logo, and all other Snowflake product, feature and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Snowflake Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names or logos mentioned or used herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). Snowflake may not be associated with, or be sponsored or endorsed by, any such holder(s).

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and global professional services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 779,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most AI-enabled, client-focused, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 12,600 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).