Sectigo and SSS Partner to Deliver Certificate Lifecycle Management in New Zealand in Response to 47-Day Certificate Lifespans

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sectigo, a global leader in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and digital certificates, today announced a strategic partnership with SSS, New Zealand’s leading independent managed security services provider (MSSP). Through this agreement, SSS will serve as a distributor for Sectigo Certificate Manager (SCM) and additional CLM offerings as part of its managed services portfolio in New Zealand. The timing comes as more organizations across the world seek automated solutions for the impending 47-day SSL/TLS certificate renewal deadlines.

“Partnering with Sectigo brings a proven CLM solution together with SSS’s local expertise, so New Zealand organizations can prepare for 47-day certificates, reduce risk, and get certainty from a local managed service provider.” Share

With certificate renewals required every six months starting March 15, 2026, Sectigo’s SCM combined with SSS’s managed identity services offers a simpler, automated, and reliable way to secure digital trust at scale. The partnership also tackles a growing challenge for New Zealand organizations facing fragmented or legacy PKI and rising certificate sprawl. As a local distributor with deep PKI expertise, SSS helps MSPs and software partners accelerate modern PKI adoption—improving compliance, reducing operational risk, and eliminating the complexity of manual certificate management.

“Organizations in New Zealand are rapidly adopting cloud and zero trust architectures, and digital trust plays a critical role in that journey,” said Ray Garnie, vice president of sales, APAC, at Sectigo. “By partnering with SSS, we are making Sectigo’s world-class certificate lifecycle management solutions accessible with local expertise and support, giving customers the confidence to deploy modern PKI at scale while reducing operational complexity.”

SSS is trusted by central and local government agencies as well as enterprises across New Zealand. Its proprietary managed services, including Scouter (X/MDR and SOC), RiskRadar (cyber risk management), and FortifID (managed identity), are widely adopted to help organizations safeguard their digital environments. The addition of SCM enhances SSS’s ability to deliver solutions aligned with zero trust and cloud transformation strategies.

“Digital trust has become a board-level issue,” said Luke Taylor, chief executive officer at SSS. “Partnering with Sectigo brings a proven CLM solution together with SSS’s local expertise, so New Zealand organizations can prepare for 47-day certificates, reduce risk, and get certainty from a local managed service provider.”

Varun Desai, head of digital identity at SSS, added: “Our customers want fewer moving parts and more assurance. By combining Sectigo’s certificate lifecycle management with SSS’s managed identity service, we can standardize PKI, automate renewals, and integrate with existing directories and cloud, without adding complexity.”

With this collaboration, CIOs, CISOs, IT security leaders, and channel partners gain direct access to enterprise-grade CLM with the assurance of local delivery and ongoing support. The result is simplified security operations, stronger compliance, and greater resilience against cyber threats.

To learn more about how your organization can prepare for 47-day certificates visit: https://www.sectigo.com/47-day-ssl

About SSS

SSS Cybersecurity Specialists is an independent New Zealand cybersecurity company with more than 30 years’ experience protecting government, enterprise and high-trust organisations. With offices in Wellington and Auckland, SSS delivers managed security operations, identity and access management and digital certificate lifecycle services tailored to the needs of the local threat landscape. Combining technical expertise with a deeply collaborative approach, SSS helps organisations strengthen security, meet compliance requirements and reduce risk. Through trusted partnerships, best-in-breed technologies and responsive New Zealand-based support, SSS empowers customers to stay secure, resilient and prepared in a fast-evolving cyber environment. www.sss.co.nz

About Sectigo

Sectigo is the most innovative provider of certificate lifecycle management (CLM), delivering comprehensive solutions that secure human and machine identities for the world’s largest brands. Sectigo’s automated, cloud-native CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates across all certificate authorities (CAs) to simplify and improve security protocols within the enterprise. Sectigo is one of the largest, longest standing, and most reputable CAs with more than 700,000 customers, six combined active seats in the CA/Browser Forum and ETSI, and two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.