Beatdapp Launches Trust & Safety Operating System to Power a Safer, Fairer Digital Economy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beatdapp, the leader in integrity technology for digital platforms, today announced the launch of the Beatdapp Trust & Safety Operating System (“OS”). The platform is the first to integrate full scale identity verification, AI music detection, anomaly detection, account takeover detection, and a recommendation engine to solve the universal challenge of online trust. With this launch, Beatdapp is expanding its battle-tested technology from its origins in the music industry to serve the broader digital economy, including gaming, media and streaming services, and online marketplaces.

“Behind every digital interaction is a human one, but that connection is constantly threatened by fraud, bots, and bad actors,” said Morgan Hayduk and Andrew Batey, Co-CEOs of Beatdapp. “A fragmented approach is no longer enough. We built the Trust & Safety OS to be the common denominator for integrity: a system that protects platforms and their users, from onboarding and login to consumption and payment. This is about engineering the trust that allows digital communities to thrive.”

Trust starts with identity, and the Customer Due Diligence partnership with Arcarta ensures communities are built with real people, streamlining onboarding while preventing bad actors from ever entering partner ecosystems. Every element of the OS is architected to ensure payouts reach legitimate creators and rightsholders, all while building a network of trusted relationships.

“Trust is built on knowing who you're dealing with, but that process shouldn't create friction for legitimate users. Our Due Diligence Network was purpose-built for high-touch industries where relationships are paramount,” said Tom Noon & Matthew Whiteley, Co-Founders of Arcarta. “By integrating our ‘Living Record’ technology into the Beatdapp Trust & Safety OS, we are creating a powerful, reusable identity layer for the entire digital economy. This partnership allows platforms to stop bad actors at the front door while providing a seamless, respectful experience for the creators and customers they trust.”

The Beatdapp Trust & Safety OS provides a complete solution for managing the lifecycle of digital trust through five integrated pillars:

Anomaly Detection to stop fraudulent and manipulated activity.

to stop fraudulent and manipulated activity. CDD (Customer Due Diligence) to ensure users, creators, rights holders, and any intermediary parties are who they say they are, powered by global industry leader Arcarta.

to ensure users, creators, rights holders, and any intermediary parties are who they say they are, powered by global industry leader Arcarta. AI Music Detection to distinguish human-created artistry from synthetic content, protecting the royalty pool for human creators.

to distinguish human-created artistry from synthetic content, protecting the royalty pool for human creators. Recommendation System to build user loyalty through authentic, personalized discovery.

to build user loyalty through authentic, personalized discovery. Account Takeover Detection to secure user accounts from theft and unauthorized sharing.

Forged in the complexities of the global music industry, Beatdapp’s technology has been proven at immense scale, having analyzed over 6 trillion streams and 65 trillion data points. The OS is built on a scalable and secure foundation, providing enterprise-grade tools, auditable reporting, and developer-ready APIs for seamless integration.

The Beatdapp Trust & Safety Operating System is available today. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.beatdapp.com.

About Beatdapp: Beatdapp is the company behind the Trust & Safety Operating System, a unified platform that engineers trust for the digital economy. Its integrated modules for Anomaly Detection, CDD & Due Diligence, AI Music Detection, Account Takeover Detection, and Recommendations empower platforms in music, gaming, media, and e-commerce to protect revenue, verify users, manage content, and build authentic communities. Battle-tested in the complexities of the global music industry, where it has analyzed over 6 trillion streams and more than 65 trillion data points, Beatdapp provides the foundational integrity layer for the next generation of digital platforms.

About Arcarta: Established in 2019, the Arcarta platform has grown into one of the most widely adopted, global due diligence services for high-touch, high-value and high-risk sectors such as Art and Luxury markets. Occupying a truly unique position in the anti-fraud and reg-tech space, as a Due Diligence Network, Arcarta is the first service of its kind that brings a ‘Walled-Garden’ like approach to reducing fraud by allowing entire industries and markets to benefit from the combined efforts businesses undertake everyday in the fight against fraud. With access to the Arcarta due diligence network, trusted parties and teams can access historic verified information, reducing time, effort and risk when dealing with those you know and can trust.