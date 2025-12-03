Citco and iConnections partner to raise the bar in performance reporting

GLADYWNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iConnections, the leading platform for global alternative investments, today announced the launch of its Get Verified program in partnership with Citco, a leading asset-servicer to the alternative investment sector.

Together, Citco and iConnections are helping managers and allocators build stronger, more trusted connections with administrator-sourced data Share

The initiative is designed to advance transparency, timeliness, and efficiency in performance reporting. By electing to share performance data directly from their administrators, fund managers who opt in gain enhanced visibility with allocators and a platform to showcase their commitment to best practices.

For allocators, Get Verified delivers consistent, comparable data that streamlines research and speeds allocation decisions. For managers, participation is entirely voluntary, offering recognition — not obligation — for those who embrace greater openness in reporting.

“By partnering with iConnections, we’re enabling our clients to demonstrate transparency. We are proud to support them and the Get Verified program in advancing industry-wide reporting standards,” said Jay Peller, Head of Citco Fund Services (CFS).

“This partnership with Citco underscores our belief that the industry moves forward when transparency is celebrated. Get Verified represents a cultural shift that will strengthen trust, accelerate connections, and benefit allocators and managers alike,” said Ron Biscardi, CEO of iConnections.

About iConnections

iConnections is the most efficient and effective network for capital connection. Built for fund managers and allocators, the platform facilitates high-quality relationship building, discovery, and fundraising — all in one place, all year long.

By combining powerful technology with deep institutional participation, iConnections helps investment professionals connect with the right partners, at the right time — before, during, and after events.

The firm also hosts Global Alts, one of the alternative investment industry’s most influential event series, bringing together thousands of allocators and managers worldwide. Visit iconnections.io to learn more.

About the Citco group of companies (Citco)

The Citco group of companies (Citco) is a network of independent companies worldwide. These companies are leading providers of asset-servicing solutions to the global alternative investment industry. With over $2 trillion in assets under administration (AuA) and operations spanning across 36 countries, Citco’s unique culture of innovation and client-driven solutions have provided Citco’s clients with a trusted partner for more than four decades. Having grown organically into one of the largest asset servicers in the industry, Citco’s Fund Services companies (CFS) offer a full suite of middle office and back office services including treasury and loan servicing, daily NAV calculations and investor services, corporate and legal services, regulatory and risk reporting as well as tax and financial reporting services. Investing heavily in innovation and technology whilst further developing its current suite of client-friendly solutions, Citco will continue into the future as a flagbearer for the asset-servicing industry.