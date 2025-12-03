Untapped Growth and FreeWheel Team Up to Give Indie and Mid-Market Advertisers Access to Premium CTV Inventory

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Untapped Growth, the media buying collective built for independent agencies and mid-market advertisers, announced a new partnership with FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the streaming advertising ecosystem, to democratize premium CTV advertising opportunities for brands of all sizes. Together, the two companies are working together to bring equitable access to media and transparent pricing to independent agencies and mid-sized brands.

“Independent agencies and mid-sized brands have long been boxed out of premium CTV opportunities,” said Brendan Clifford, Managing Partner at Untapped Growth. “This collaboration with FreeWheel changes that. We’re streamlining access to truly innovative CTV strategies, traditionally available to only the largest of agencies. This partnership is making it easier for advertisers to show up where their audiences are, offering transparency, efficient pricing and better outcomes.”

Founded to remove the barriers that have kept indie and mid-market advertisers from taking full advantage of the digital advertising market, Untapped Growth is now ensuring they have access to the full suite of strategic opportunities in the premium CTV space. Through this partnership with FreeWheel, advertisers can efficiently reach streaming audiences with more relevant and targeted messaging. In turn, publishers get access to diversified demand that provides a more varied and relevant ad experience for viewers.

Agencies such as Code3 are already seeing how being a part of Untapped Growth has supercharged their advertisers’ businesses through premium CTV access.

“Since we became an Untapped Growth member, we've been able to offer our clients and prospects media rates and platform access at parity with the biggest scaled agency players in the world -- it's been a game changer for us to compete on neutral ground against the Goliaths for the first time. We LOVE our odds in a fair fight,” says Craig Atkinson, Code3's CEO.

“At FreeWheel, we’re committed to expanding access to premium video environments for all advertisers,” said Eric Davis, Head of Independents and Political, Programmatic Demand, FreeWheel. “Untapped Growth’s approach to empowering indie and mid-market agencies aligns perfectly with our mission. With this partnership, we’re building a more open, equitable ecosystem that benefits publishers, advertisers, and viewers alike.”

This partnership with FreeWheel is just the beginning. Untapped Growth is committed to reshaping the future of media buying—making it more inclusive, efficient, and impactful for advertisers of all sizes.

About Untapped Growth

Untapped Growth is a multibillion-dollar media buying collective built specifically to serve independent agencies and mid-market advertisers. We democratize growth by leveling the playing field, leveraging the aggregated scale of our collective to unlock premium service and financial benefits from top digital and traditional platforms that would otherwise be inaccessible. Our agency partners recognize tangible value for their clients while our platform partners gain access to the aggregated demand of a vast and fragmented indie agency market. The result of this unique media buying collective is a thriving digital ecosystem, rewarding all participants for their collaboration, and helping all parties tap into their next phase of growth. For more information, please visit untappedgrowth.co, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of the streaming advertising ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.