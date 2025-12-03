Meridian Credit Union Partners with Personetics to Embed Intelligent Financial Support into its Enhanced Advice Experience, OnYourWay

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personetics, the global leader in AI-powered Cognitive Banking, announced today that it collaborated with Meridian Credit Union on Meridian’s new advice experience, OnYourWay, which is designed to help Members feel more confident about their money. With AI-supported features from the Personetics platform, the mobile banking app is elevated to a source of intelligent financial guidance and support. Now live, the new experience empowers Members with a modern, intuitive user interface designed for effective financial management.

As Ontario’s largest credit union—and one of Canada’s largest—Meridian continues to redefine what it means to be a trusted financial partner. This is more important than ever, as research shows that 84% of consumers would consider switching banks to access personalized financial tools, underscoring the demand for these advanced capabilities. With this rollout, Meridian expands its commitment to help navigate financial uncertainty through enriched financial data, actionable insights, personalized offers, and proactive money management tools.

“Supporting the financial wellness of our Members is at the heart of Meridian’s mission, and this is reflected in the new, enhanced OnYourWay experience,” said Matthew Seagrim, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, Meridian Credit Union. “By partnering with Personetics, we're arming our Members with human-centered digital tools to make better financial decisions, while providing a seamless digital experience in line with what they've come to expect in their daily lives. Ultimately, this enhanced banking experience will help us cultivate even stronger, more enduring relationships.”

Meridian is among the first financial institutions to deploy Personetics’ next-generation UI/UX framework, which is built for mobile and desktop access for a unified experience across channels, enabling Members to:

Track their income and expenses with intuitive charts illustrating monthly fluctuations

Gain insight into monthly spending with categorized breakdowns

Receive alerts when subscriptions or bills rise, and track total subscription spending

Set budgets for each spend category, such as groceries, travel, and entertainment

Establish savings goals for vacations, major purchases, or other aspirations, with consistent progress tracking

Receive alerts for potential duplicate transfers or payments

For small business owners, enjoy dedicated financial insights and trackers for business accounts

Udi Ziv, CEO of Personetics, said: “Consumers—especially younger generations—expect their financial institutions to be active partners in helping them manage their money. Meridian shares our vision of democratizing financial wellness, and we’re proud to collaborate with them to deliver meaningful, personalized value to every Member.”

About Meridian

Meridian is Ontario’s largest credit union, and one of the largest in Canada. Guided by our purpose, “helping you achieve your best life,” Meridian delivers personal and wealth financial business solutions to over 380,000 Members. Our bold Meridian for Good strategy is aimed at helping people get access to the money and advice they need; plan for a better future that is clean, resilient, and diverse; and be financially confident. Meridian has one operating subsidiary: Meridian OneCap Credit Corp (“MOCC”). For more information, please visit: www.meridiancu.ca

About Personetics

Personetics is the leading provider of AI-powered personalization and engagement solutions for financial institutions worldwide. Trusted by banks serving over 150 million customers, Personetics helps financial institutions drive deeper relationships, increase share of wallet, and deliver meaningful financial wellness outcomes through its Cognitive Banking Platform.