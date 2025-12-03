-

Meridian Credit Union Partners with Personetics to Embed Intelligent Financial Support into its Enhanced Advice Experience, OnYourWay

Members now benefit from a more individualized experience through AI-supported features powered by Personetics

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personetics, the global leader in AI-powered Cognitive Banking, announced today that it collaborated with Meridian Credit Union on Meridian’s new advice experience, OnYourWay, which is designed to help Members feel more confident about their money. With AI-supported features from the Personetics platform, the mobile banking app is elevated to a source of intelligent financial guidance and support. Now live, the new experience empowers Members with a modern, intuitive user interface designed for effective financial management.

As Ontario’s largest credit union—and one of Canada’s largest—Meridian continues to redefine what it means to be a trusted financial partner. This is more important than ever, as research shows that 84% of consumers would consider switching banks to access personalized financial tools, underscoring the demand for these advanced capabilities. With this rollout, Meridian expands its commitment to help navigate financial uncertainty through enriched financial data, actionable insights, personalized offers, and proactive money management tools.

“Supporting the financial wellness of our Members is at the heart of Meridian’s mission, and this is reflected in the new, enhanced OnYourWay experience,” said Matthew Seagrim, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, Meridian Credit Union. “By partnering with Personetics, we're arming our Members with human-centered digital tools to make better financial decisions, while providing a seamless digital experience in line with what they've come to expect in their daily lives. Ultimately, this enhanced banking experience will help us cultivate even stronger, more enduring relationships.”

Meridian is among the first financial institutions to deploy Personetics’ next-generation UI/UX framework, which is built for mobile and desktop access for a unified experience across channels, enabling Members to:

  • Track their income and expenses with intuitive charts illustrating monthly fluctuations
  • Gain insight into monthly spending with categorized breakdowns
  • Receive alerts when subscriptions or bills rise, and track total subscription spending
  • Set budgets for each spend category, such as groceries, travel, and entertainment
  • Establish savings goals for vacations, major purchases, or other aspirations, with consistent progress tracking
  • Receive alerts for potential duplicate transfers or payments
  • For small business owners, enjoy dedicated financial insights and trackers for business accounts

Udi Ziv, CEO of Personetics, said: “Consumers—especially younger generations—expect their financial institutions to be active partners in helping them manage their money. Meridian shares our vision of democratizing financial wellness, and we’re proud to collaborate with them to deliver meaningful, personalized value to every Member.”

About Meridian

Meridian is Ontario’s largest credit union, and one of the largest in Canada. Guided by our purpose, “helping you achieve your best life,” Meridian delivers personal and wealth financial business solutions to over 380,000 Members. Our bold Meridian for Good strategy is aimed at helping people get access to the money and advice they need; plan for a better future that is clean, resilient, and diverse; and be financially confident. Meridian has one operating subsidiary: Meridian OneCap Credit Corp (“MOCC”). For more information, please visit: www.meridiancu.ca

About Personetics

Personetics is the leading provider of AI-powered personalization and engagement solutions for financial institutions worldwide. Trusted by banks serving over 150 million customers, Personetics helps financial institutions drive deeper relationships, increase share of wallet, and deliver meaningful financial wellness outcomes through its Cognitive Banking Platform.

Contacts

Media:
Alexia Zac Zac
Tel: +1 305 606 3553
Email: personetics@fullyvested.com

Industry:

Personetics

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media:
Alexia Zac Zac
Tel: +1 305 606 3553
Email: personetics@fullyvested.com

More News From Personetics

Financial Wellness Is the Top Life Priority for Asia Pacific Consumers, Says Personetics, as It Extends Reach to 25 Million Users in Region

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asia Pacific consumers lead a global trend by ranking financial wellness (57%) as their top priority in life, ahead of health and wellbeing (49%) and family and relationships (48%), according to new data released today by Personetics, a global leader in Cognitive Banking services, with 25 million active users in the region. The global survey of 2,000 consumers, one quarter of whom were based in Asia Pacific, including Australia, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and...

Personetics Launches PrimacyEdge - Driving Bank Primacy with Cognitive Banking

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personetics, the global leader in AI-powered Cognitive Banking, today announced the launch of PrimacyEdge, a groundbreaking product designed to help banks achieve primacy by understanding their customers’ relationships with other financial institutions and providing a personalized, programmatic approach to strengthening loyalty and increasing share of wallet. PrimacyEdge is part of Personetics’ Engage product suite. Today’s frictionless financial marketplace makes it...

Personetics Launches MCP Server—Enabling Banks to Develop Agentic AI Applications Using Customer Financial Intelligence Data

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personetics, the global leader in AI-driven Cognitive Banking, today announced the launch of Personetics MCP Server, which enables banks to develop and deploy Agentic AI applications leveraging Personetics’ sophisticated financial models and actionable insights. With the MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server, banks gain direct access to Personetics’ capabilities—including financial behavior analysis, predictive analytics, and contextual engagement frameworks—through a s...
Back to Newsroom