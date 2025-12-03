Loman AI Announces Integration With OpenTable, Enabling Full Voice AI Powered Reservation Management for Restaurants

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loman AI, a leading AI phone answering platform for restaurants, today announced a new integration with OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech. This partnership allows restaurants using both platforms to seamlessly manage reservations through Loman’s AI phone agent—enabling guests to book, modify, confirm, or cancel reservations by phone without needing to speak to a human.

The OpenTable integration now extends Loman's capabilities beyond order-taking into full reservation lifecycle management, elevating Loman to handle both ordering and reservations natively across the restaurant tech stack.

This marks a major step in Loman’s mission to automate every phone interaction in restaurants, from takeout orders to table bookings, while maintaining a natural, human-like conversational experience.

With this integration, when a customer calls a restaurant on OpenTable, Loman’s Voice AI can take new reservations, modify existing bookings, cancel reservations, check real-time reservation availability and more.

“This integration makes the phone as powerful as any online booking channel,” said Christian Wiens, CEO and Founder of Loman AI. “We’re proud to lead the industry with the most integrations into the leading restaurant tech systems across both reservation management and point of sale. Loman is now the only AI platform that connects the full restaurant guest journey, from phone call to order to reservation, all in one seamless experience.”

Loman AI already integrates with the industry’s top point-of-sale systems, including Toast, Square, Clover, SpotOn, NCR, and Olo. The OpenTable integration now extends Loman’s capabilities beyond order-taking into full reservation lifecycle management, elevating Loman to handle both ordering and reservations natively across the restaurant tech stack.

OpenTable partners can now easily opt-in via OpenTable’s Integration Marketplace.

About Loman AI

Loman AI is the world’s leading AI phone answering platform for restaurants. Its advanced Voice AI answers 100% of incoming calls, takes orders, books reservations, handles catering, and answers customer questions—all with unmatched 98.6% accuracy. Loman integrates directly with major POS and reservation systems, ensuring every call turns into captured revenue. Restaurants using Loman see an average 26% increase in phone order revenue, 23% higher ticket values, and zero missed calls. Learn more at www.loman.ai.

About OpenTable

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable’s world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.