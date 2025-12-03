Acima and Bob's Discount Furniture Announce Exclusive Collaboration to Provide Innovative Lease-to-Own Solution

DRAPER, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acima, one of the leading providers of lease-to-own (LTO) solutions and a business of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD), today announced it is now the exclusive lease-to-own provider for Bob's Discount Furniture stores nationwide and online at mybobs.com.

Since launching their collaboration in 2012, Acima and Bob's have empowered customers to access essential home furnishings — from quality sofas and stylish dining sets to comfortable mattresses — without requiring perfect credit.

The transformative impact of flexible LTO options makes quality furniture more attainable, particularly for underserved customers seeking stylish, durable pieces on their terms and all without creating any long-term obligation.

"As a company dedicated to opening doors to better living, we're thrilled to announce our exclusivity with Bob's Discount Furniture, a true leader in value-driven home essentials," said Executive Vice President of Acima Tyler Montrone. "Our partnership will streamline the shopping experience, offering Bob's customers even more seamless access to Acima’s flexible LTO solutions that fit their budgets and lifestyles.”

Bob's Discount Furniture, founded in 1991 and now operating more than 200 stores across 26 states, has long championed affordable quality for American families. By partnering exclusively with Acima, Bob's reinforces its commitment to inclusive shopping, with the mission of ensuring every customer can find the perfect pieces to make their space feel like home.

"This partnership is a testament to the trust our customers place in Bob's and Acima's combined approach to delivering flexible shopping options," said Bob's Discount Furniture EVP and COO Ramesh Murthy. "Becoming exclusive with Acima as our LTO provider allows us to simplify the customer experience and focus on what we do best: delivering unbeatable value and style. We're excited to continue growing together and helping even more families create spaces they love."

Acima's LTO program proudly serves consumers with less than perfect credit and offers quick, easy applications via mobile app, online or in-store.

Customers can elect to own their leased items after a specified number of affordable lease renewal payments or acquire ownership through early purchase options, or they may choose to return the product at any time and terminate their lease.

This partnership expansion builds on Acima's network of thousands of retailers nationwide, solidifying its position as a leading solution for an inclusive alternative to financing a big-ticket purchase upfront with credit or a loan.

For more information about Acima's LTO options at Bob's Discount Furniture, visit www.acima.com or shop at www.mybobs.com.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD), is a technology and data-driven leader in accessible and inclusive financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of underserved consumers. The Company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Acima®, Brigit™, and Rent-A-Center® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital channels in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Upbound.com.

About Bob's Discount Furniture

With over 200 stores across the U.S., Bob’s Discount Furniture is one of the largest and fastest-growing furniture retailers in the United States. Founded in 1991 in Manchester, Conn., Bob’s offers an on-trend assortment of furniture, mattresses, and home accents at everyday low prices. Known for its customer-first approach, Bob’s is committed to providing an enjoyable, low-pressure shopping experience, including free in-store cafés, which allows its customers to create homes they love on any budget.