Dynatrace Expands AWS Integrations at re:Invent 2025; Achieves AWS Agentic AI Specialization and Named AWS Public Sector Technology Partner of the Year for LATAM

Today at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2025, Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced expanded integrations with advanced AWS technologies and new achievements with AWS that deliver enhanced AI-driven observability, automation, and security to customers worldwide. These advancements help enterprises running workloads on AWS to reduce mean time to resolution, prevent outages through automated remediation, and strengthen security posture across their cloud environments. Additionally, Dynatrace is proud to announce its recognition as an AWS Public Sector Technology Partner of the year in LATAM.

Dynatrace Recognized in AWS Partner of the Year Awards

Each year, AWS honors the members of the AWS Partner Network from around the globe that play key roles in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS. Following 2024’s recognition as an EMEA Technology Partner of the Year, Dynatrace is proud to be named as LATAM Public Sector Technology Partner of the Year, recognizing its solutions and experience supporting government, education, and nonprofits across the LATAM region. The winners of the awards will be recognized during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025.

Dynatrace achieves AWS Agentic AI Specialization

The AWS Specialization Program helps AWS customers identify partners with deep expertise in specialized solutions, and Dynatrace has achieved the AWS Agentic AI Specialization, a new category launched within the AWS AI Competency. To earn this distinction, Dynatrace demonstrated technical expertise and customer success in monitoring and governing Agentic AI systems in production. With Dynatrace, enterprises can optimize Agentic AI performance, maintain robust governance, and confidently drive innovation.

“Our collaboration with AWS continues to drive innovation and deliver meaningful outcomes for our customers,” said Jay Snyder, SVP, Global Partner and Alliances at Dynatrace. “Achieving the AWS Agentic AI Specialization and being recognized as a Partner of the Year underscores our shared commitment to empowering organizations in the AI era. Together, Dynatrace and AWS are helping customers turn cloud complexity into a strategic advantage and drive their business forward.”

Expanded Dynatrace + AWS Service Integrations

Dynatrace helps organizations manage and innovate in the cloud by delivering integrated solutions that simplify complexity and drive business outcomes. The Dynatrace and AWS collaboration continues to evolve, enabling customers to accelerate innovation, automate operations, and strengthen security across the entire cloud ecosystem with expanded and new integrations, including:

Dynatrace Cloud Operations Solution: Enables automatic discovery of new AWS services, native telemetry and meta data ingestion for seamless observability, and unified dashboards with AI-driven insights for performance, cost control, and modernization. With this foundation, teams gain real-time visibility and actionable intelligence across their entire cloud ecosystem.

New AWS DevOps Agent: Dynatrace integrates with AWS DevOps Agent to accelerate root cause isolation with domain-specific AWS context, reducing mean time to resolution. The Dynatrace platform delivers autonomous troubleshooting, from detecting performance degradations and quantifying business impact, investigating root causes, and providing remediation instructions. Customers using Dynatrace on AWS can unlock greater value, faster innovation, and stronger resilience.

New Kiro autonomous agent: Dynatrace is using Kiro autonomous agent to accelerate developer productivity. As an autonomous agent, Kiro autonomous agent leverages deep insights from Dynatrace's observability platform alongside its understanding of existing codebases, system architectures, and internal processes. This integration delivers an asynchronous, collaborative agent framework that handles tasks from bug triage to feature implementation, allowing developers to focus on strategic initiatives.

New Kiro powers: As AI-driven development evolves, Dynatrace offers Kiro power to extend observability to development agents. The power brings actionable insights on performance to Kiro's spec-driven development, enabling specialization of AI agents within developer workflows, without context switching.

Observability with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore: For those leveraging agentic systems, Dynatrace AI Observability for Amazon Bedrock AgentCore provides visibility into agentic systems and their interactions across AWS services, enabling developers and enterprises to monitor, debug, optimize, and audit agentic workflows.

AWS Security Hub: Dynatrace integrates with AWS Security Hub to deliver real-time observability and AI-driven insights for cloud security posture, accelerating threat detection, reducing mean time to remediation, and improving resilience and compliance.

Together, these integrations enable customers to innovate faster, automate operations, and strengthen security across their entire cloud environment. At AWS re:Invent 2025. Visit Dynatrace booth #575 in the Expo Hall to experience tailored demos, technical deep dives, giveaways and compelling customer case studies.

Resources:

AWS re:Invent 2025 Guide: Accelerate Into the Age of Agentic with AI Powered Observability

