Aeva Wins Exclusive Global Production Contract from Top European Passenger OEM

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeva® (Nasdaq: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that a Top European passenger OEM has selected Aeva as its exclusive LiDAR supplier for its global series-production vehicle platform to enable Level 3 automated driving. This award follows the successful completion of a joint development program with the global Top 10 passenger OEM and marks a significant step toward bringing Aeva Atlas™ Ultra 4D LiDAR technology into large-scale production. The multi-year program spans the next decade and is expected to support multiple vehicle models across the OEM’s global platform outside of China.

The OEM will standardize its Level 3 system on Aeva’s sensing and perception technology for deployment across its global vehicle platform. This includes internal combustion, hybrid, and electric models. With this selection, the OEM becomes the first major passenger car manufacturer, alongside leading commercial vehicle OEMs, to transition from conventional 3D time-of-flight LiDAR to Aeva’s next-generation 4D LiDAR perception platform.

“After months of close collaboration, we’re honored to be selected by an industry leading automaker with millions of vehicles in annual production worldwide, for a long-term agreement to directly supply LiDAR technology for its global series production vehicles,” said Soroush Salehian, Co-Founder & CEO of Aeva. “This OEM views LiDAR as essential to enabling safe Level 3 automation, and their decision marks a pivotal moment as the passenger vehicle industry accelerates toward bringing Level 3 capabilities to consumers worldwide. This vote of confidence underscores the breakthrough performance of our long-range, velocity-sensing technology platform and reinforces Aeva’s readiness to meet the rigorous quality, high-volume manufacturing, and performance requirements of leading global automakers.”

This award advances Aeva’s growing momentum as a trusted Tier-1 partner to leading OEMs globally, including its exclusive long-range LiDAR series production program with Daimler Truck. Aeva expects to share additional details about the OEM production program in early 2026.

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving, manufacturing automation and smart infrastructure, to robotics and consumer devices. Aeva is accelerating autonomy with its groundbreaking perception platform that integrates lidar-on-chip technology, system-on-chip processing, and perception algorithms onto silicon leveraging silicon photonics. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect velocity and position simultaneously, allowing automated devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

