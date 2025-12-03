eClinicalWorks and Sunoh.ai Drive Growth and Efficiency at Texas Family Wellness Clinic

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, announced today that Texas Family Wellness Clinic is successfully using Sunoh.ai, the leading AI medical scribe, for all patient encounters. Sunoh.ai provides an immersive experience for patients and providers by seamlessly integrating within the eClinicalWorks EHR, adding information to the appropriate sections of the progress notes.

“The detailed History of Present Illness (HPI) captured by Sunoh.ai helps providers save significant documentation time during each visit,” said Amie Guevara, office administrator at Texas Family Wellness Clinic Inc. “It is a cost-effective solution, and we’ve been able to grow and double our provider team since we started using Sunoh.ai. It improves our billing processes, allows our providers to engage more with patients, enhances the patient experience, streamlines documentation, and boosts work-life balance.”

She further emphasized the importance of patient experience and provider satisfaction, noting that AI solutions like Sunoh.ai can help alleviate provider burnout and address physician shortages by improving work-life balance.

Sunoh.ai works silently in the background, converting patient-provider conversations into structured clinical notes. Dr. Ron Guevara, primary care practitioner and owner of Texas Family Medicine Clinic, has been utilizing the AI solution to review charts post-visit. The detailed documentation helps improve follow-up care by offering additional healthcare services to patients.

"It is our mission to democratize AI and assist providers nationwide by offering them EHR-integrated AI solutions such as Sunoh.ai," said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. "Sunoh.ai helps streamline documentation, reduce the administrative burdens, improve provider satisfaction, and patient engagement. We’re thrilled to be at the forefront of this AI transformation."

Trusted by over 90,000 providers nationwide, Sunoh.ai is a leading medical AI scribe, working as an independent app or integrated with any EHR.

About Texas Family Wellness Clinic

Texas Family Wellness Clinic, Inc. is a new Family Medicine Clinic located in the Calallen/North Corpus Christi, Texas area. The practice offers a wide range of comprehensive services, including annual wellness and physical exams, nutrition and supplementation assessments, medical nutrition therapy, cosmetic treatments, genetic testing, allergy testing, chronic disease management, and more. For more information, visit texasfamilywellnessclinic.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is a leading medical AI scribe, working as an independent App or integrated with any EHR, designed to seamlessly transcribe natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation. The AI medical scribe offers a unique and immersive experience, making clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit Sunoh.ai.