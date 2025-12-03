CACI Empowers Fleet Readiness for the U.S. Navy Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNS) Engineering and Planning Department (EPD)

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year task order valued at up to $145 million to continue supporting the U.S. Navy Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNS) Engineering and Planning Department (EPD), enabling the nation’s fleet to be ready at a moment’s notice.

“For more than three decades, our experts have remained the Navy’s trusted provider to help ensure dominance in submarine warfare. With innovative, mature solutions, we keep the fleet prepared and ready to respond rapidly,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “Backed by our intrinsic knowledge, we bring innovative efficiencies to acquisition and engineering while delivering what matters most: mission-critical results that are on time, on budget, and built to the highest standards."

Under this task order, CACI will provide expert engineering and support to the EPD at PNS. This includes solutions across various undersea engineering disciplines for the modernization, maintenance, and repair of Navy submarines and submersibles. This work encompasses advanced planning for the Ships Availability Planning and Engineering Center (SHAPEC), technical engineering support to the Deep Submergence Systems Program (DSS), and execution support for depot-level submarine maintenance at PNS.

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is a national security company with 25,000 talented employees who are Ever Vigilant in expanding the limits of national security. We ensure our customers’ success by delivering differentiated technology and distinctive expertise to accelerate innovation, drive speed and efficiency, and rapidly anticipate and eliminate threats. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. We are members of the Fortune 500™, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

