Viamericas Partners with Nueva Elektra del Milenio and Banco Azteca for QR Code Payments

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viamericas, a leading provider of remittance and international money transfer services, has partnered with Nueva Elektra del Milenio (Elektra) and Banco Azteca to introduce a new QR code payment feature that makes receiving remittances faster, safer, and more convenient.

With this new feature, senders can share a QR code from their receipt directly with beneficiaries, who simply present the code at any Elektra and Banco Azteca locations for instant scanning and payout. By removing the need to dictate folio numbers, the process reduces errors, shortens wait times, and lowers transaction cancellations caused by incorrect entries. This update significantly improves the customer experience by making the transaction even more seamless for friends and family receiving funds.

“By partnering with Viamericas’ vast network of locations, we are able to make payments even easier to send between countries,” said Salo Eduardo Levy Witzman - Director Remesas / Negocios De Comision Baz at Elektra. “This partnership will make fast, accurate transactions even more accessible to people across México and the United States.”

“Our goal is always to make sending money as convenient and secure as possible,” said Joseph Argilagos, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Viamericas. “By using QR codes, we can reduce errors and give payers peace of mind that their payments can be easily accessed by recipients. We look forward to continuing payments innovation alongside Elektra and Banco Azteca.”

About Elektra

Elektra offers money transfer services to individuals through approximately 3,700 point-of-contact locations (including third party locations, such as Tiendas Neto) across Mexico. Elektra has over 30 years of experience in the international money transfer business and continues to be the largest remittance payor in Mexico.

Elektra is part of Grupo Elektra, Latin America's leading financial services company, specialty retailer, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in México, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.

About Viamericas Corporation

Viamericas is a leading licensed money transmitter that provides international money transfers, bill payments, check processing, and top-up services at thousands of agent locations across the United States. Individuals can send money to more than 285,000 locations in 95 countries.

Founded in 1999, Viamericas helps families achieve their financial goals by providing international payment services at a great value. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, the company has a West Coast office in Los Angeles and operational centers in Mexico, Colombia, and the Philippines. Viamericas recently won Fintech Futures’ Paytech Award for the "Best Business Payments System - Cross-Border & Remittances" category. For more information, see https://corporate.viamericas.com.