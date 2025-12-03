University of Rochester Medical Center and GE HealthCare form seven-year Care Alliance to build advanced capabilities across system

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) and GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) announce a Care Alliance to build advanced capabilities across URMC’s footprint in upstate New York, including a center of excellence in its Imaging Sciences department, the addition of diagnostic tracer production for molecular imaging applications, and the standardization of patient monitoring across the entire UR Medicine health system.

The newly formed Care Alliance spans seven years and comes as an expansion of a longstanding relationship between URMC and GE HealthCare. With the Care Alliance in place, the organizations will work to implement efficiencies across the system that can help to decrease burdens on IT, biomed, and clinicians; while standardizing equipment throughout the health system to help ensure patients receive exceptional care when and where they receive it.

“Advancing our mission to provide the highest quality patient care, this Care Alliance with GE HealthCare brings advanced imaging and monitoring systems across the Finger Lakes region. We are improving access and efficiency to ensure our patients receive the best care close to home,” said Jennifer Harvey, MD, Chair of Imaging Sciences.

“URMC’s commitment to continuous improvement and access to advanced technology has facilitated a meaningful collaboration that we believe will have a positive impact on patient care,” said Shane Penzone, Market Vice President at GE HealthCare. “We are excited to work with URMC to enable the future of healthcare through our Care Alliance, combining advancements in AI technology, precision care, innovative care pathways, data, and insights to deliver efficient care in the communities where their patients live.”

Imaging Sciences Center of Excellence

The Care Alliance supports URMC’s Imaging Sciences center of excellence strategy through significant additions across advanced diagnostic imaging solutions. As part of the system-wide technology deployment, the program includes in-place upgrades to existing MRI systems and the delivery of new MRI systems with on-device AI applications that reduce imaging noise resulting in clearer images while reducing time on the scanner. The Continuum+ package allows for ongoing software upgrades as technology becomes available for ongoing, high-level care across the UR Medicine fleet of equipment. The institution will also install one of the first Aurora SPECT/CTs in the U.S., a dual-energy CT capable of single heartbeat cardiac scans, and the addition of LOGIQ™ E10 ultrasound portfolio. The agreement is structured so technologies can be upgraded in place as new innovations and applications become available, minimizing the need for new construction, reducing downtime, and supporting a higher level of environmental responsibility.

“Technology is changing rapidly and the Care Alliance with GE HealthCare will provide their latest, next-generation systems for advanced care,” Harvey said.

Radiopharmaceutical and theranostics program

Precision medicine is transforming diagnostic and treatment options for oncology patients. For example, the use of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) PET scans has allowed detection of prostate cancer as well as planning of targeted therapy. This is only the beginning with new therapies for ovarian1 and thyroid2 cancers under research now. URMC is working to obtain an on-site cyclotron for patient care and innovative research.

Addition of a cyclotron at URMC can help to power precision medicine and theranostics efforts by enabling in-house production of the short-lived radioisotopes essential for advanced imaging techniques, such as PET scans. Localized access to radioisotopes helps avoid disruptions in treatment schedules, which can be critical for patients with aggressive diseases like cancer3. Diagnostic tracers can attach to specific disease cells and release radioactive emissions that provide detailed molecular information unique to each patient. It helps individualized treatment planning, care, and monitoring when imaged with solutions in URMC’s stable like the Omni Legend PET/CT platform or Aurora SPECT/CT platform.

Patient monitoring standardization

The Care Alliance will see the full standardization of patient monitoring at URMC across bedside monitors, telemetry, central monitoring, and networking and connectivity solutions. This includes solutions from across the Carescape™ monitoring portfolio, namely Carescape ONE patient monitors powered by the Carescape Canvas monitoring platform.

“Our goal is to create a standardized monitoring platform that includes the right monitor for right patient at the right time,” said Michael Scott, MB, ChB, URMC’s chair of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine. “We aim to optimize monitoring systems, alarm systems, and data display, while at the same time, introducing wearable technology whenever possible during recovery.”

Adding the Carescape platform aims to help URMC address administrative burdens with simplified workflows and save clinicians time with a flexible, intuitive user experience. It can be configured to support caregivers in their goal to reduce alarm fatigue, which can help to lead to improved patient safety and enhanced clinical decision-making4, while also reducing stress on staff5. Standardized patient monitoring across the system is intended to support a higher quality of care and improved operational efficiency6. Carescape Canvas and Carescape ONE additionally bring backward and forward compatibility to the patient monitoring suite, which allows healthcare providers to adopt new technology while staying compatible with existing technology in their fleet.

